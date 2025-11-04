KORE Recognized as a Top-Tier IoT Specialist in Transforma Insights' 2025 Benchmarking Report

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE), the global pure-play Internet of Things ("IoT") hyperscaler and leading provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions, and Analytics, today announced its inclusion among the top global IoT connectivity providers in the 2025 Transforma Insights Communications Service Provider IoT Peer Benchmarking Report. The annual report highlights companies setting the standard for innovation, scalability and measurable customer impact in IoT connectivity.

Transforma Insights identified KORE as a top-tier IoT specialist, recognized for its strengths in managed IoT services, vertical specialization and global reach. The report cites KORE's leadership in eSIM innovation, connectivity management and IoT enablement platforms, underscoring the company's ability to deliver measurable value to enterprise customers in key sectors including healthcare, fleet and industrial IoT.

"KORE is a long-established and credible specialist provider of IoT connectivity," said Matt Hatton, Founding Partner at Transforma Insights. "It stands out for its deep vertical focus, particularly in healthcare, a strong hardware offering, its extensive global carrier agreements and a razor-sharp focus on its core business."

"It's an honor to be recognized among the leaders in IoT connectivity," said Jared Deith, Chief Revenue Officer at KORE. "But our focus isn't on the ranking – it's on what comes next. With SGP.32 redefining how eSIM is deployed and managed, the pace of change in IoT is accelerating, and we're investing to stay ahead of it – giving customers the confidence to scale globally with ease."

This recognition reinforces KORE's position as a trusted partner in digital transformation and a pioneer in simplifying global IoT adoption. The company remains committed to helping organizations connect, deploy, and manage devices anywhere in the world with reliability, security, and speed. Read the full report here.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com.

KORE Media Contact

Kayleigh Thomas

Marketing Director

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE KORE Group Holdings, Inc.