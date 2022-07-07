KORE Recognized for Innovation and Customer Success by Frost & Sullivan

KORE named a 2022 Global Competitive Strategy Leader in the Internet of Things Professional Services Industry

ATLANTA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE (NYSE: KORE), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), announces that it has been named a 2022 Global Competitive Strategy Leader in the Internet of Things Professional Services Industry by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

The award highlights KORE's strengths in innovation and customer impact through its comprehensive end-solution enablement services across IoT Connectivity, Solutions & Analytics, which combine to effectively simplify the complexities of IoT, and accelerate time-to-market for our customers.

"KORE is honored to receive this award," KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl said. "Every day we strive to provide best-in-class enablement solutions to bring our customer's IoT digital transformations to life. We strive to make IoT more attainable so organizations across industries can benefit, and we are thrilled to know that we are making a difference for our customers."

Within the last year, KORE became a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange and more recently, acquired Business Mobility Partners, Inc. and SIMON IoT LLC, industry-leading mobility solution providers.

KORE also recently expanded its operations facility in Pittsford, N.Y., to increase its managed services capabilities for device configuring, provisioning, kitting, shipping, reverse logistics, and end-of-life cycle management to help mitigate the challenges and complexities of extensive IoT ecosystems.

Last year, KORE launched its OmniSIMTM solution, which is a multiple international mobile subscriber number (multi-IMSI), eUICC eSIM that can be remotely provisioned and is a single-SKU approach to global connectivity. In addition to global connectivity solutions, KORE offers connectivity management through its award-winning platform ConnectivityProTM, to help businesses access connectivity across the globe so solutions are always on and performing optimally.

"KORE continues to deliver rewarding and valuable user experiences via its commitment to innovation excellence, which ensures its portfolio remains up-to-date with best-in-class technology that complements and addresses customer needs," Carina Gonçalves, Industry Principal, Information Communication Technology at Frost & Sullivan said.

Frost & Sullivan's Competitive Strategy Leadership Award recognizes the company with a stand-out approach to achieving top-line growth and superior customer experience. To read more, download the full report.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

