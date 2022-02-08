KORE Software Expands Sponsorship & Engagement Marketing Solutions with Key Acquisitions of Hookit & SSB's Pro Sports Vertical

KORE Expands Sponsorship & Engagement Marketing Solutions with Acquisitions of Hookit & SSB's Pro Sports Vertical Tweet this

"We've been working on the same market problem to improve sponsorship effectiveness from two sides," said Hookit CEO Scott Tilton. "We've built the leading sponsorship analytics platform in collaboration with some of the world's largest brands. There are so many synergies with KORE, and together we'll be able to tell a complete ROI picture for our respective clients. The aim here is to accelerate the usage of data and enhance strategic partnerships.



KORE CEO Jason Fletcher agrees, stating, "This is a monumental step forward for our market. We are stronger together and are excited to start this journey with a partner like Hookit."



KORE's agreement to acquire SSB's pro sports business comes as SSB dedicates its focus to collegiate athletics and the higher education institutional advancement market. KORE currently partners with 70% of the largest professional sports and entertainment properties in the world. KORE will be adding over 50 new customers to its portfolio whose needs deeply align with KORE's software offerings. This investment reflects KORE's ongoing commitment to sports & event properties and their specialized needs across ticketing, fan engagement, and sponsorship management.



With these acquisitions KORE Software will not only grow its customer base but become the most expansive solutions provider in the engagement marketing space. In order to support this growth, KORE will greatly expand its team and looks forward to leading the industry with even more resources, connection points, data intelligence, and game-changing partnership analytics.



KORE SOFTWARE

KORE Software is the global leader in engagement marketing solutions. KORE's intelligence platform is trusted by over 850+ of the largest organizations in the sports and entertainment industry to provide data-driven intelligence quickly and securely. Through one connected ecosystem of solutions, data, and insights KORE helps accelerate and enhance organization's ability to make the right decisions for their business. KORE's platform drives excellence across sponsorship activation, fan engagement, ticket sales, partnership analysis, data analytics, and innovative marketing journeys, so organizations can build stronger connections with their fans, maximize returns, and spend time where it matters. For more information, please visit www.KOREsoftware.com.

HOOKIT

Hookit is the leading AI-powered sponsorship technology platform empowering brands to evaluate & optimize their athlete & sports partnerships. The best CMOs & sports marketing executives realize that social media is now central to maximizing the value of sponsorship marketing spend. As a pioneer in the Spontech space and strategic partner of the world's largest brands, Hookit empowers marketers to impact the bottom line by measuring sponsorship spend and partnerships against a standardized set of KPIs. We combine real-time dashboards with insights and recommendations that can be leveraged across your organization to positively impact your sponsorship strategy and results. To learn more, visit www.hookit.com.

SOURCE KORE Software