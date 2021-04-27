KORE Software partners with the ANA to bring industry insights to marketers

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Software, the global leader in sports and entertainment business management solutions, has entered a new partnership with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). As a key ANA brand and insights partner, KORE brings immense value to the trade group's 50,000+ members.

This partnership between the ANA and KORE creates a powerful new alliance. Both organizations are deeply committed to driving growth, leveraging technology, and leading the industry through innovation.

ANA members strive to be on the cutting edge of marketing, and this partnership provides them with new opportunities to go even further. Members can look forward to KORE's participation in industry panels, including the 2021 ANA Experiential, Content & Commerce Marketing Conference. KORE will also frequently contribute to the ANA's Marketing Knowledge Center, sharing key findings from their decades of industry experience. Members will gain new insights into real-world partnership optimization, change management, storytelling, success stories, industry trends, and strategic decision-making.

"As a marketer who spent years of my career on the brand side prior to joining KORE, I've seen firsthand the value that KORE brings to its clients and the opportunity that its insights can give to marketers looking to optimize their ROI and ROO. We're honored to partner with such an esteemed establishment as the ANA and look forward to sharing our expertise with a wider audience," said Eva Rieder, Senior Marketing Manager at KORE Software.

KORE Software

KORE Software is the global leader in sports and entertainment business management solutions. The company has offices in Vancouver, Denver, New York, London, and Melbourne. More than 850 brands, properties, and agencies rely on KORE to drive process and revenue improvements. KORE's suite of solutions boosts business excellence across ticket sales, fan engagement, sponsorship sales and activation, partnership analysis, data analytics, and innovative marketing journeys. For more information, please visit www.KOREsoftware.com.

SOURCE KORE Software

Related Links

koresoftware.com

