KORE to Discuss Digital Transformation, AI, eSIM at MWC Las Vegas 2023

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, announced today it will be presenting at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) Las Vegas to discuss major trends in IoT such as artificial intelligence, eSIM, as well as how IoT is a linchpin of digital transformation.

"KORE's mission is to be at the forefront of IoT innovation, which makes this year's MWC all the more important. Technologies like AI, 5G, and eSIM are enabling IoT to transform our world at lightning speed. These trends require reliable connectivity and ease of adoption, which is where KORE comes in. There has never been a more exciting time to be in the IoT industry. It really is the Decade of IoT," KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl said.

Bahl, along with other KORE executives, will be at MWC Las Vegas 2023 to discuss how developing technology impacts IoT.

KORE is scheduled for several speaking engagements during the three-day event, including:

Sept. 27, 11:30-12:30 p.m. (PT)

  • "How is AI Elevating the Customer Experience?": KORE SVP of Connected Health Kristie Swanson will discuss the impact of AI on customer experience in the healthcare sector.

Sept. 27, 1:05-1:25 p.m. (PT)

  • "eSIM Accelerates Connected Health Success": Swanson will also be attending the eSIM Summit, where she will present on the impact of eSIM on healthcare in a keynote speech.

Sept. 27, 3:00-4:00 p.m. (PT)

  • "Unleashing the Full Potential of Enterprise IoT": Bahl will present on how IoT helps drive digital transformation, which has become a crucial necessity.

Sept. 27, 4:30-5:30 p.m. (PT)

  • "Invest in Digital Economy: Where is the Next Unicorn?": KORE EVP & Chief Revenue Officer Jason Dietrich will forecast the innovative ways technologies like 5G and AI will transform the digital economy.

MWC Las Vegas 2023 will run September 26 through 28. KORE will have members of the executive leadership team on hand to discuss its announcements and innovative set of solutions in greater detail. Go here to book time to speak with KORE.

About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com

