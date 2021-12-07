KORE to Present at Oppenheimer's 5G Summit

Presentation to feature comments from KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl

Dec 07, 2021, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE (NYSE: KORE), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate virtually in the following investor conference in December 2021:

Oppenheimer 5G Summit: Wireless and Cloud Convergence Begins

Date: December 14, 2021

Time: 3:45 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer19/kore/2788550

Additional Details: Management to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference

Registration for the conference is required. Following the live presentation, a recording of the presentation will be made available at https://ir.korewireless.com/news-events. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with KORE's management team, please contact your representatives at Oppenheimer. Alternatively, investors may also contact KORE Investor Relations at either [email protected] or [email protected].

About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

Media and Investors:
Vik Vijayvergiya
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE KORE Wireless

