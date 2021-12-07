KORE to Present at Oppenheimer's 5G Summit

Dec 07, 2021, 09:00 ET
ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE (NYSE: KORE), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate virtually in the following investor conference in December 2021:
Oppenheimer 5G Summit: Wireless and Cloud Convergence Begins
|
•
|
Date: December 14, 2021
|
Time: 3:45 p.m. Eastern time
|
•
|
•
|
Additional Details: Management to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference
Registration for the conference is required. Following the live presentation, a recording of the presentation will be made available at https://ir.korewireless.com/news-events. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with KORE's management team, please contact your representatives at Oppenheimer. Alternatively, investors may also contact KORE Investor Relations at either [email protected] or [email protected].
About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.
Media and Investors:
Vik Vijayvergiya
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE KORE Wireless
Share this article