KORE to Present at Oppenheimer's 5G Summit

• Date: December 14, 2021

Time: 3:45 p.m. Eastern time • Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer19/kore/2788550 • Additional Details: Management to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference

Registration for the conference is required. Following the live presentation, a recording of the presentation will be made available at https://ir.korewireless.com/news-events. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with KORE's management team, please contact your representatives at Oppenheimer. Alternatively, investors may also contact KORE Investor Relations at either [email protected] or [email protected].

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

Media and Investors:

Vik Vijayvergiya

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE KORE Wireless