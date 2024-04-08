KORE to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on April 11, 2024

KORE Wireless

08 Apr, 2024, 10:51 ET

ATLANTA , April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE) ("KORE" or the "Company"), the global pure-play Internet of Things ("IoT") hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics announced that on Thursday, April 11, 2024, before the U.S. market open it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. KORE will host a live webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the financial results.

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast EventLink
U.S. dial-in: (877) 407-3039
International dial-in: (215) 268-9922
Conference ID: 13744718

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

KORE Investor Contact:
David Freund
Manager, Mergers & Acquisitions
[email protected] 

+1-210-254-2470

KORE Media Contact:
Carla Deisenroth
Vice President, Strategy & Marketing
[email protected]

+1-248-982-2759

SOURCE KORE Wireless

