Korea Energy Agency ends its Renewable Energy Online Business Meeting with great success

News provided by

Korea Energy Agency

23 Oct, 2023, 04:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Energy Agency (president Lee, Sang Hoon) announced that its Renewable Energy Online Business Meeting ended with great success. 

The event was organized by the Korea Energy Agency and hosted by Korea New & Renewable Energy Association to support promising Korean renewable energy companies. It was held over two days, from October 4 to 5. 

At the meeting, 11 promising Korean renewable energy companies met with 33 buyers from ten countries, including Belgium, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Africa, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Over the course of the event, a total of 86 meetings took place, discussing deals worth over USD138 million

Korea Energy Agency has been carrying out a variety of online and offline support businesses like this meeting for Korean companies to enter the global export market. This Renewable Energy Online Business Meeting is part of such efforts. 

The Head of the International Climate Cooperation Division for Korea Energy Agency Sung-Hoon Kim said, "This Renewable Energy Online Business Meeting was a great success, with most attendees being overseas buyers from Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East," adding, "We hope that the promising Korean renewable energy companies that attended the meeting will continue to find ways to enter the global market and be provided with various opportunities." 

SOURCE Korea Energy Agency

Also from this source

Korea Energy Agency to hold a global renewable energy online business meeting

Korea Energy Agency, led by President Lee Sang Hoon, holds a global renewable energy online business meeting from October 4 to 5. The purpose of this ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.