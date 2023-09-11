Korea Energy Agency to hold a global renewable energy online business meeting

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Energy Agency, led by President Lee Sang Hoon, holds a global renewable energy online business meeting from October 4 to 5.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide support for key Korean companies in the field of new renewable energy sector. The meeting is hosted by Korea Energy Agency and organized by Korea New and Renewable Energy Association.

The event will bring together 11 prominent companies from the new renewable energy industry, along with 30 buyers from 10 countries in East Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Utilizing Zoom, the meeting will provide one-on-one online business matchmaking sessions, with dedicated interpreters assigned to each participating company to ensure smooth communication.

Korea Energy Agency has been carrying out various support initiatives to assist Korean companies in opening overseas markets. This online meeting event is held as a part of such ongoing efforts.

Kim Sung-Hoon, the Director General of the International Climate Cooperation Division at Korean Energy Agency, stated, "We expect that this upcoming online business meeting in October will serve as a platform for fostering exchanges within the new renewable energy sector. In addition, we hope it will offer practical assistance to Korean companies in the new renewable energy field, aiding their expansion in the global market."

