Korea Ginseng Corp. Introduced Korean Red Ginseng as Good Adaptogens for Golfers

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corporation, the World's No.1 ginseng brand, introduced Korean Red Ginseng as the best adaptogens, and shared the way to take adaptogens for golfers.

Because of the lengthy pandemic, large numbers of the MZ Generation(Millennials + Gen Z) are now gravitating to the game, as is obvious from the appearance of such social media hashtags as #golfstagram . According to The R&A and Sports Marketing Surveys (SMS) , the game of golf is expanding worldwide. As of December, 2021, there were 66.6 million golfers, a significant increase of 5.5 million players over the last survey, in 2016.

If anyone is into golf and want to be a better player, but feel like the energy level isn't sufficient when playing golf, taking regular adaptogens supplements can help boost the performance.[1] [2] [3]

What Are Adaptogens?

From the adaptogens definition, An adaptogen is a plant extract that promotes general health and well-being; reduces stress, anxiety, and fatigue; and increases resistance to disease. In addition to their stress-reducing capabilities, adaptogens also have many other health benefits. Adaptogenic herbs may help boost people's immune system, regulate hormones, control appetite, and more.

The main difference between an adaptogen and a vitamin or mineral is that an adaptogen is not only good for one area of the body but good for the whole body. This makes it a useful addition to the daily supplement routine if people are looking to improve their health.

"Adaptogens are natural supplements that increase energy levels and reduce stress," said Rian (Heungsil) Lee, the CEO of Korea Ginseng Corporation U.S. "Taking good adaptogens is a good way to help golfers become better players. This supplement helps to improve blood circulation as well as balance hormones."

Why Do Golfers Need Korean Red Ginseng as Adaptogens?

According to the King, Arnold Daniel Palmer, "Success in golf depends less on strength of body than upon strength of mind and character." Golf is a mental game, and the top golfers all have one thing in common: the superb concentration that comes with a high level of mental energy.

Korean Red Ginseng is one of the most widely used herbs, and recognized as an adaptogen. Korean Red Ginseng is a superfood that can be beneficial to the health and performance. It's not just good for people's physical strength, but it can also improve the mental focus and stamina so they can perform better during the game[1] [2] [3]. With the Korean Red Ginseng, Rhodiola, Ashwagandha, Rooibos, Holy Basil are also known as adaptogens.

For this reason and many others, many professional athletes have expressed their love of Korean Red Ginseng. In addition to sponsoring several of these well-known sports stars, Korea Red Ginseng Corp. actively supports a wide variety of golf tournaments and events.

How to Take Korean Red Ginseng as Adaptogens?

It's important to remember that adaptogens are not stimulants, so don't expect them to give people a boost like coffee or caffeine. They have a very low risk of side effects, but they do have a long "half-life" meaning they take time to build up in the system and reach full potency.

If interested in learning more about the health benefits of Korean Red Ginseng, talk with an associate at the local natural health store or explore the plethora of products and resources available online . People can take them in a variety of forms such as Teas, Capsules and tablets, tinctures, Powders, drinks, goomies.

Also, Korean Ginseng Corporation is presenting various Korean Red Ginseng products include KORESELECT the new line for american market, Natural Products Expo East, In Pennsylvania Convention Center, on September, booth #3905

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The KGC brands, inclusive of over 250 products, use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

For more information, visit https://www.kgcus.com/ .

