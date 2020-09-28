Korea Ginseng Corp (KGC) Unveils& DONGINBI, Functioning Premium Red Ginseng Skincare Solution, on Amazon

DONGINBI was created in 1899 based on Cheong Kwan Jang's philosophy of creating Korean red ginseng for external use. Various Red Ginseng ingredients offer a number of powerful skin-enhancing benefits, such as increased firmness, elasticity and brightness. It's also packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which help to soothe the skin, improve skin cell regeneration, and fight free-radical damage, which make DONGINBI's formulations perfect for all skin types, even the most sensitive.

Utilizing red ginseng from Cheong Kwan Jang, DONGINBI has created the ultimate condensed formulations using a combination of three core types of advanced red ginseng technology in the form of a red ginseng water, oil, and extract. The high concentration of six-year red ginseng root with active ingredients is richly infused in each of DONGINBI's five product lines for a complete skincare routine - 1899, Red Ginseng Power Repair, Red Ginseng Moisture and Balancing, Red Ginseng Daily Defense, Red Ginseng Mi Mask Stick.The brand has plans for additional product drops following the foundational launch. As a brand committed to becoming a world-class global corporation, DONGINBI is KGC's next step to develop premium, luxurious skin care products.

All products retail for $27.99 - $169.99 and will be available for purchase on Amazon.com starting September 28, 2020.

1899 Signature Oil: One drop per root antioxidant synergy oil containing high purity red ginseng oil created with the essence of 1899 technology.

1899 Single Essence: First Essence that carries 100% red ginseng extract which demonstrate the excellent antioxidative action from the single ingredient delivers the clear, sleek, and shiny skin.

Red Ginseng Mi Mask Stick Vital: Vital mask infused with Natural Clear Skin Formula protects skin exhausted by external environment and restores healthy.

Red Ginseng Moisture & Balancing Emulsion: Deep moisturizing emulsion with moisture energy from condensed red ginseng water that provides a balanced care for healthy and luminous skin.

Red Ginseng Daily Defense Essence: Daily base essence with Natural Clear Skin Formula that protects skin weakened by the external environment and boosts the skin's natural energy to leave a firm and healthy finish.

Red Ginseng Power Repair Intense Eye Cream: Premium eye cream that creates smooth, lucid eyes by improving firmness around the delicate eye zone.

For more information please visit: https://www.donginbi.com/ and follow us on Facebook.

