Korea Ginseng Corp. Makes Waves in the Global Ginseng Raw Ingredient Market, Introducing JungKwanJang G1899 at SupplySide West 2023

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corp. US (KGCUS) is fresh off its first ever appearance at North America's largest food and health food raw material exhibition. Held in Las Vegas, SupplySide West is the marquee event in the health food raw material space, featuring 18,000+ visitors and 1,400+ companies from around the world.

To demonstrate the unique excellence of its Korean red ginseng in the world's largest health supplement market – the United States – KGC's booth showcased both the breadth and the variety of its standardized Korean red ginseng raw ingredient brand, G1899. Korea Ginseng Corp., the home to the world's number one ginseng brand JungKwanJang, is famous for its 124-year-old history, its dedication to scientific research, its exacting quality control processes, and its standardized specifications. It exports over 250 products to more than 40 countries worldwide, and its G1899 line – available in extract, extract powder, and powder form – is a key raw ingredient in a broad range of health functional foods.

The highlight of Jung Kwan Jang's exhibition was a Korean red ginseng seminar hosted by Dr. Lee Soo-kyung from KGC's R&D center. She walked her audience through the rigorous raw ginseng material management, process, and quality control standards JungKwanJang relies upon to produce the world's finest Korean red ginseng and gave them a quick tour of the unrivaled global research and development capabilities of the ginseng industry leader.

Professor Oh Sei-kwan from College of Medicine at Ewha Womans University then expanded upon the doctor's high-level overview, zeroing in on the specific science behind ginseng's benefits – including its role in improving immunity, fatigue recovery, blood circulation, memory enhancement, and providing antioxidant effects – as demonstrated in numerous research papers and clinical trials and as recognized by the Korean Food and Drug Administration.

KGC established its U.S. R&D center in March, focusing on efficacy research and raw ingredient standardization. They have been instrumental in developing locally customized products that align with the preferences of the U.S. health functional food market.

"Through our participation in this exhibition, we have confirmed the growth potential of red ginseng as an essential ingredient in the global health functional food market," a KGC representative noted. "We will continue to promote the excellence of red ginseng as a distinctive ginseng raw ingredient and consistently create opportunities to showcase JungKwanKang's products worldwide."

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC), a global herbal dietary company, is home to the world's number one ginseng brand, JungKwanJang. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include JungKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The 250+ KGC brands use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

SOURCE KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.)

