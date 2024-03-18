Korea Ginseng Corporation revealed 'EVERYTIME' in New Grapefruit Flavor & 'Rev Your Life' Campaign at 2024 Natural Products Expo West.

CERRITOS, Calif. , March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corp. US (KGCUS) aka JungKwanJang launched their global representative ginseng product EVERYTIME in a new grapefruit flavor, promoted the Food as Medicine initiative, and introduced their new 2024 marketing slogan "Rev Your Life" at NPEW this year. This launch was an aim to encourage everyone to adopt a healthier lifestyle through optimized circulation as a means to address rising wellness trends.

At the 2024 Natural Products Expo West, JungKwanJang, the world's number one ginseng brand, unveiled a new grapefruit flavor for the global representative ginseng product EVERYTIME to redefine industry standards.

Ginseng, a revered medicinal ingredient, has a rich history spanning over 2,000 years and is celebrated for its disease-prevention and health-boosting properties. It is often known for its benefits in supporting healthy blood circulation, but more specifically in four ways: lowering cholesterol, dissolving blood clots, vasodilation, and strengthening blood vessels. Optimized circulation, in turn, boosts natural energy levels, improves cognitive functions, and strengthens immunity.

Rooted in the age-old concept that food can enhance medical treatment, ginseng emerged as a key ingredient in culinary practices, notably in traditional dishes such as Samgyetang (Korean chicken soup) and in a plethora of beverages and snacks. This use of ginseng stems from its health benefits, which align with the principles of utilizing food to support well-being and treat ailments. Due to the repopularizing of holistic health trends, ginseng has become a leading ingredient in the worldwide Food as Medicine initiative. This movement positions food at the intersection of nutrition and healthcare, advocating for dietary choices that nourish the body.

At the forefront of this movement is JungKwanJang's EVERYTIME, which offers the powerful advantages of Korean red ginseng in a format that is both modern and convenient. EVERYTIME now comes in a deliciously tart and sweet grapefruit flavor, combining Korean red ginseng extract with purified water in a portable stick pack for easy consumption on the go. Pioneering the stick pack format, EVERYTIME's name itself suggests its convenience, allowing for consumption anywhere, anytime.

EVERYTIME grapefruit is not just a new flavor; it's a testament to JungKwanJang's commitment to innovation. It continues to dominate in six Asian nations and regions, owing to its ability to adapt to contemporary tastes while maintaining the integrity of traditional Korean red ginseng. The introduction of grapefruit as a new flavor is a response to a growing consumer demand for natural fruit flavors, contributing to people's well-being without compromising on taste.

Moreover, EVERYTIME has established itself as the emblematic Korean red ginseng product internationally, thanks to the exceptional quality of JungKwanJang's Korean red ginseng. This global recognition is further boosted as people worldwide observe numerous Korean celebrities using EVERYTIME in various dramas and shows, enhancing its appeal and acceptance beyond Asia.

Along with the new EVERYTIME grapefruit flavor, JungKwanJang introduced their 2024 marketing slogan 'Rev Your Life' at NPEW. The slogan 'Rev Your Life' encapsulates the essence of accelerating one's life towards better health through enhanced blood circulation.

Research by Dr. Chul Min Ahn Et Al indicates that patients who consumed Korean red ginseng for eight months experienced a notable increase in blood flow within the coronary arteries and the major vessels that supply the heart, compared to those who were given a placebo. This improvement in blood circulation, clinically verified to increase energy levels and cognitive function, accentuates the significant health benefits of red ginseng in improving overall well-being. These benefits perfectly align with the 'Rev Your Life' initiative dedicated to encouraging individuals to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The Natural Products Expo West was an exciting and successful showcase for JungKwanJang's latest product this year.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC), a global herbal dietary company, is home to the world's number one ginseng brand, JungKwanJang. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include JungKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The 250+ KGC brands use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

