Korea Innovation Foundation selects 2 innovative technology companies, NARMA and SPS for Global Technology Commercialization Support Program(North America)

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Innovation Foundation is currently operating the 2024 Global Technology Commercialization Support Program (North America) and announces that 2 innovative technology companies, NARMA and SPS are chosen for the support program.

NARMA Magconn, made by SPS

This initiative selects innovative technology companies in the fields of construction, energy, IT and equipment, and biotechnology. The program provides comprehensive consulting support to help these companies apply their technologies and products on a trial basis to local facilities or projects operated by overseas companies and institutions, enabling on-site commercialization.

The two companies selected are as follows.

- NARMA

In the rapidly evolving landscape of drone technology, few companies stand out as boldly as NARMA Inc. founded in 2018 as first spin-off company of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI), NARMA has swiftly positioned itself as a leader by developing world's first electric dual tilt-rotor drone and succeeding in commercialization.

At the core of NARMA's success is its proprietary tilt-rotor technology, which allows drones to transition seamlessly between vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and forward flight modes. This feature significantly enhances operational flexibility, enabling the drones to perform a wide range of tasks, from surveillance and delivery services to agricultural monitoring.

NARMA's drones incorporate several advanced features:

Advanced software including autonomous flight capabilities

Real-time data transmission systems

Lightweight composite materials for improved performance and reduced energy consumption

NARMA's flagship product, the AF200, is the world's first small-sized electric dual tilt-rotor drone and represents a remarkable innovation in aerial technology. Capable of vertical takeoff and landing, it transitions seamlessly to fly like an airplane once in the air. With a top speed of up to 120 kilometers per hour, the drone benefits from the lift generated by its wings, enabling efficient long-distance travel. This makes it an ideal choice for both delivery and surveillance applications.

The AF200 can operate for up to 40 minutes, covering distances of 40 kilometers while carrying a payload of 5 kilograms. NARMA has developed three distinct drop systems to ensure safe delivery of goods.

NARMA has demonstrated the AF200's capabilities through several successful projects:

A blood delivery service between Tongyeong and Saryangdo, proving the drone's stability and functionality.

In 2022, supported by the Korea Institute of Aviation Safety and Technology, NARMA undertook a groundbreaking medication delivery project, successfully operating a shuttle service between Chungnam National University Hospital and Konkuk University Hospital.

Hospital and Konkuk University Hospital. Most recently, in 2024, NARMA executed the CTS Seed1 project in Kenya , backed by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), delivering emergency supplies to health centers in rural areas using the AF200.

- SPS

Magconn, made by SPS, which stands for magnetic connection or magnetic connector, offers a unique approach to charging and data synchronization. While it serves the same function as USB in terms of charging and data sync, its design and user interface are completely different from conventional USB connectors.

This innovative technology has found applications across a wide range of devices, including:

Smartphones and Tablet PCs

Action cameras

Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) systems

Barcode and RFID readers

Bike lights and GPS trackers

Medical devices

iPhone and Android phone cases and accessories

Automotive accessories

Key features of Magconn technology include:

Eco-friendly wireless charging and data transmission with minimal energy loss

Quick charging capabilities (5V~12V/3A max)

Potential to replace existing wireless charging (Qi) and USB charging and data transfer methods

Stable and fast charging for mobile devices

Compatibility with universal charging accessories

Magconn has already reached the mass production stage, with approximately 1 million units being used annually. This level of adoption demonstrates the market's recognition of Magconn's usability and effectiveness.

The company behind Magconn is now targeting mobile electronics customers interested in incorporating this technology into their products. By integrating Magconn, businesses can create a unique selling point and differentiate themselves in the competitive market.

