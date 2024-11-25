Korea Innovation Foundation selects 3 Innovative Energy companies, BK Energy, BA Energy, and VINATech for Global Technology Commercialization Support Program (North America)

Powering the Future: Innovative Energy Solutions from Korea

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Innovation Foundation (INNOPOLIS), currently operating the 2024 Global Technology Commercialization Support Program (North America), announces that 3 innovative energy companies, BK Energy, BA Energy, and VINATech are chosen for the support program.

This initiative selects innovative technology companies in the fields of construction, energy, IT and equipment, and biotechnology. The program provides comprehensive consulting support to help these companies apply their technologies and products on a trial basis to local facilities or projects operated by overseas companies and institutions, enabling on-site commercialization.

1. BK Energy - Floating Rotating Photovoltaic System

The first item is the revolutionary floating rotating photovoltaic system. By utilizing a buoyant rotating axis, this innovative technology operates efficiently regardless of water depth, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional fixed-axis installations. It increases energy production by over 15%, providing enhanced efficiency and significant savings. Ideal for environmentally conscious consumers, this system maximizes solar exposure throughout the day, ensuring optimal performance and sustainability. Experience the future of solar energy with our cutting-edge floating rotating solar power solution, designed to deliver exceptional value and energy efficiency.

Floating Rotating Photovoltaic System is engineered with precision to leverage the unique advantages of a buoyant rotating axis. This system features high-quality, corrosion-resistant materials to withstand aquatic environments, ensuring durability and longevity. The core component is the floating axis mechanism, which allows the solar panels to rotate freely on the water's surface, maintaining optimal alignment with the sun throughout the day. This rotation increases energy production by over 15% compared to stationary systems.

Distinctive features include advanced floating pontoons that provide stability and adaptability to various water depths, eliminating the need for costly structural installations. The system is designed for easy deployment and maintenance, reducing overall operational costs. Proprietary algorithms control the rotation mechanism, ensuring precise and efficient tracking of the sun's position. This maximizes solar exposure and energy capture, delivering superior performance and value to users. The engineering excellence of this system makes it an ideal solution for maximizing renewable energy production in diverse aquatic settings.

Inquiries: [email protected]

2. BA Energy - Recent Fire Incidents Highlight the Risks

The second item is the growing importance of battery safety systems and monitoring solutions. On August 1, 2024, in Korea, an EV from Company B (Mercedes Benz) caught fire in an underground parking lot, evacuating over 800 residents and causing extensive property damage. A similar incident followed on August 8, 2024, involving another EV, showcasing the severity and persistence of these dangers.

In the U.S., fires involving EVs have caused millions in damage, raising concerns over battery manufacturing defects, external impacts, and thermal runaway—a process that exacerbates battery fires. Challenges in extinguishing these fires highlight the need for improved safety measures across industries utilizing lithium-ion batteries.

The Path Forward: BA Energy's Battery Safety Innovations

To address these risks, BA Energy Co., LTD, a leading Korean battery and its safety system developer, has engineered advanced Battery Safety Boxes (BSBs). These BSBs have been successfully implemented by several major automakers, including those in the premium and luxury segments (e.g., Mercedes Benz, Volvo). The BSBs are designed to isolate and contain battery packs during accidents, preventing the spread of fires. They continuously monitor the battery's status in real-time through integrated sensors, transmitting critical data to a central Safety Management System (SMS) for enhanced safety monitoring.

Conclusion

Recent EV and battery-related fires underscore the urgent need for advanced safety systems. With innovations like BA Energy's Battery Safety Boxes and robust O&M systems for BESS, the industry is moving toward safer and more reliable battery technologies. These solutions will be critical in protecting users and properties in an increasingly electrified world.

Inquiries: [email protected]

3. VINATech

The last item is the world-leading supercapacitor, aluminum polymer/hybrid capacitor. VINATech is a world-leading supercapacitor, aluminum polymer/hybrid capacitor manufacturing company which has international sales and distribution networks.

Also, it provides fuel cell materials, catalysts and Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA). All the products are produced in the facilities that VINATech designed in-house and the production line based on smart factories technologies. It is striving to experience better technologies for customers by applying them to the next generation automobile, communication equipment, IoT, and industrial equipment of leading companies around the world.

Inquiries : [email protected]

If you have any questions about these three energy sector items, please feel free to contact us at the information below:

Email : [email protected]

