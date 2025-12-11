Korea Innovation Foundation selects 3 Innovative energy companies, TurbineCrew, TMEVNET, and Mona for Global Technology Commercialization Support Program (North America)

NEW YORK and DAEJEON, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Innovation Foundation (INNOPOLIS), currently operating the 2025 Global Technology Commercialization Support Program (North America), announces that 3 innovative companies TurbineCrew, TMEVNET, and Mona are chosen for the support program.

Turbine Crew - Smart Pole TMEVNET – Megawatt charging Mona – Rapid & Accurate Energy Diagnosis

This initiative selects innovative technology companies in the fields of machinery, energy, AI/IoT and bio health. The program provides comprehensive consulting support to help these companies apply their technologies and products on a trial basis to local facilities or projects operated by overseas companies and institutions, enabling on-site commercialization.

1. Turbine Crew - Smart Pole

The first company, Turbine Crew, is an innovative company that develops urban infrastructure solutions based on smart technology and creative engineering. Focusing on smart poles, energy management systems, and IoT-based monitoring technologies.

One of its main products, the Smart Pole, is a multifunctional, intelligent structure designed to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of urban infrastructure. It serves not only as a lighting fixture, but also as a platform that integrates various smart technologies such as communication systems, environmental sensors, security cameras and e-bike charging stations.

Key Features

Durable Structure: Made from high-strength aluminum or stainless steel for durability and weather resistance.

Energy Management: Built-in power distribution and charging management system allocates part of the energy for e-bike charging.

Smart City Integration: Functions as both lighting infrastructure and a hub linking renewable energy, mobility, and urban IoT systems.

With sustainable technology at its core, Turbine Crew designs the future of urban environments and delivers customized solutions backed by technical expertise and a strong sense of responsibility.

Inquiry: [email protected]

Website: https://www.turbinecrew.co.kr/

2. TMEVNET – Megawatt charging

The second company, TMEVnet Co., Ltd., is a deep-tech startup specializing in ultra-fast EV charging technology, has unveiled a next-generation cooling-based charging system capable of delivering over 1 megawatt (1 MW) and up to 1,000 A of current — all while maintaining compatibility with existing CCS and NACS charging standards.

This breakthrough is made possible by TMEVnet's proprietary precision thermal management system, which effectively controls heat generated during charging. The technology enables full charging of large electric vehicles in under five minutes using an ultra-light cable weighing less than 10 kg, reducing charging time to one-tenth of conventional methods while maintaining energy efficiency and safety.

TMEVnet's innovation has already gained global recognition, winning a CES 2025 Innovation Award in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category. The company is currently conducting joint development and integration verification projects with major global players including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai Motor, AVL, Prettl Group, and EcoG.

Beyond charging cables, TMEVnet is expanding its technology to power modules, vehicle inlets, and energy storage systems (ESS), positioning itself as a comprehensive platform for next-generation power and thermal management. With headquarters in Korea and growing partnerships in Germany and the United States, TMEVnet is rapidly emerging as a key technology provider in the global ultra-fast charging ecosystem.

Inquiries: [email protected]

Website: http://www.tmevnet.com/

3. Mona – Rapid & Accurate Energy Diagnosis

Amid large-scale EV battery recalls involving models, conventional inspection methods have revealed critical limitations. Hidden micro-defects occurring during battery module and pack assembly have been identified as key contributors to these failures.

The third company, Mona, has developed an AI-powered impedance analysis solution that accurately detects potential defects in just five seconds—far faster than traditional DC resistance testing, which can take over a minute. This enables real-time, high-precision quality control across the entire battery manufacturing process, improving both efficiency and safety.

Specialized for detecting microscopic welding defects in the Battery Module Assembly (BMA) process, Mona's technology identifies flaws invisible to the human eye or standard vision systems. This breakthrough dramatically enhances defect detection accuracy and manufacturing reliability.

The company is also expanding the technology to solid-state batteries, where even small cracks or pores in solid electrolytes can cause short circuits. By analyzing impedance variations at grain boundaries, Mona's system distinguishes between normal and defective cells—an essential advancement for next-generation battery manufacturing.

Combined with artificial intelligence that reconstructs full battery profiles from partial charge–discharge data, Mona's platform accelerates diagnostics and development. The company's innovation is poised to significantly strengthen EV battery safety and prevent future large-scale recalls.

Inquiries: [email protected]

Website: http://monaelec.com/

If you have any questions about these three energy sector items, please feel free to contact us at the information below:

Email: [email protected]

