Korea Institute For Robot Industry Advancement Foundation (KIRIA) Participates in the Online Exhibition of 'SPS Connect 2020' in Europe

DAEGU, South Korea and NUREMBERG, Germany, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'SPS IPC Drives 2019', which is Europe's largest exhibition specializing in automation components, is held every year in Nuremberg, Germany. This year, it was held online for three weeks from November 16th to December 4th under the name 'SPS Connect 2020' due to the influence of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Korea Institute For Robot Industry Advancement Foundation (KIRIA) participated with five companies, SEINFLEX, ERAE-TECH, Global ZEUS, BONSYSTEMS, HIGEN MOTOR, to represent Korea in robot parts and finished products such as servomotor, reducer, and teach pendant. Through online business matching, a total of more than 20 consultations with genuine buyers were achieved, resulting in a consultation amount of about 1.6 million euros (approximately 2 billion won).

Although "SPS Connect 2020" was an online exhibition, 1,650 companies from around the world participated and more than 70,000 local buyers visited the exhibition. Among the participants were Europe's largest automation and parts companies such as Siemens, Beckhoff Automation, Bosch Rexroth, and Leader Drives.

Jeon-il Moon, head of KIRIA, held the online exhibition and expressed his willingness to continuously support the export activities of the robotics companies despite the rapid shift toward the online business activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, he also emphasized that he would continue to support robot companies' entry into the European market and the promotion of 5G projects, which was conducted with the German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (ZVEI) and its affiliated organization 5G-ACIA at 'SPS IPC Drives 2019'. He said, "Despite the technological competitiveness, domestic robot parts and finished products are still facing difficulty to secure references required for export activities," and added that he will "actively support the export of domestic parts by assisting demonstration of domestic robot parts in Korea and participating in both online and offline specialized exhibitions overseas."

https://kiria.org/eng/

