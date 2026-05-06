Korea International Trade Association and Korea Development Bank to Host Asia's Largest Startup Fair, "NextRise 2026, Seoul"

SEOUL, South Korea, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Korea Development Bank (KDB) will co-host NextRise 2026, Seoul, Asia's largest startup fair, at COEX in Seoul on June 18–19, 2026. Now in its eighth edition, the event is expected to draw over 530 startups and more than 270 global corporations and investors for two days of business collaboration, investment consultation, and open innovation under the theme "Shape the Next."

Rows of startup booths stretch across the exhibition floor at COEX, Seoul, during NextRise — one of Asia's largest open innovation events.

This year's NextRise is set to be the largest in the event's history. Exhibition booths will feature startups and 23 global companies and institutions spanning AI, biotechnology, and other advanced industries. More than 150 large and mid-sized corporations, including LG Group, Hyundai Motor, SK Telecom, Korean Air, and Renault, along with over 120 venture capital firms will participate in the event's signature 1:1 Business Meetup program, with more than 3,800 individual meetings scheduled for partnership and investment discussions.

Special exhibition zones will be expanded this year to spotlight global startups and leading international corporations, with particular emphasis on France, this year's Guest of Honor country. French companies including Renault and L'Oréal are among the confirmed participants, reflecting the event's growing role as a bridge between the Korean startup ecosystem and international markets.

The event will also feature keynote speeches and panel discussions by industry experts, an Open Innovation Concert, a Startup and Employment Concert to broaden entrepreneurship across the venture ecosystem, and a startup recruitment meetup connecting early-stage companies with young AI developers. Through the NextRise Awards program, standout startups will be selected for dedicated support in their global expansion efforts.

NextRise has grown steadily since its launch in 2019. At last year's event, 205 startups secured tangible business outcomes, and 104 of them raised a combined KRW 500 billion in investment. Participants from 28 countries, including Guest of Honor Germany, attended the 2025 edition.

"With the largest-ever lineup of Korean conglomerates and venture capital firms participating this year, NextRise will serve as a gateway for startups from around the world looking to enter the Asian market," said Hee-Chul Jung, Executive Managing Director, Global Marketing Group. "We hope this event becomes a forum where the key players of the global innovation ecosystem come together in Korea to explore opportunities for collaboration and growth."

The full list of participating corporations and investors is now available on the official NextRise website at www.nextrise.co.kr/en. Startups may apply for participation through the website until May 11, 2026.

About NextRise

NextRise is Korea's flagship startup fair, jointly organized by KITA and KDB since 2019 to support the growth and globalization of Korea's startup ecosystem. The event is co-hosted by the Korea Venture Business Association and the Korea Venture Capital Association.

About KITA

The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) is Korea's leading trade promotion organization, representing more than 80,000 member companies and supporting their global expansion.

SOURCE Korea International Trade Association