Korea to host international exhibition & conference on Hydrogen Mobility: The H2 Mobility+ Energy Show 2020 to be held in March 2020

The H2 Mobility+ Energy Show 2020 is the largest exhibition and conference for the hydrogen industry in Korea that will be jointly hosted by KAMA (which also hosts the biannual Seoul Motor Show), H2KOREA (who manages and promotes the hydrogen industry in Korea), and the Hydrogen Energy Network (HyNet, which is a special-purpose corporation (SPC) organized for the construction of hydrogen charging stations).

This event will be sponsored by the Ministry of Trade; Ministry of Industry and Energy; Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport; Ministry of Environment; Ministry of Science and ICT; Ministry of SMEs and Startups; Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and the National Assembly Hydrogen Economy Forum.

The goal of this event is to prepare a foundation for the hydrogen industry as a potential growth engine in Korea, and in turn, enable the country to contribute globally to the field. With active support from KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency), many overseas buyers will be invited and a B2B counseling session will be prepared.

The Hyundai Motor Group, which is the largest finished car corporation in Korea, will participate in this event and, reportedly, they have been preparing to introduce new and diverse technologies. Included are their hydrogen passenger car(NEXO), a new bus line, and new trucks. Hyundai is also scheduled to introduce fuel battery technology of Hyundai Mobis and a hydrogen tram that is produced by Hyundai Rotem.

In addition, energy corporations including the KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation) and KOGAS (Korea Gas Corporation), as well as the administrations of Gyeonggi Province, Ansan City, Pyeongtaek City, and Hwaseong City, to name a few, will participate. These local governments are preparing to become hydrogen-friendly cities and will introduce policies designed to promote their efforts including the expansion of hydrogen buses, the establishment of the hydrogen charging stations, the construction of the hydrogen fuel cell power plants, and so on. Also scheduled is participation by overseas corporations in the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, and China.

Organizing Committee Chairman Marn-ki Jeong said, "As the largest hydrogen industry exhibition in Korea, information on cutting edge, new products and new technologies of the hydrogen industry will be provided. We will strive to offer marketing opportunities in which the latest products and technologies can be highlighted, and corporations can gather to promote themselves and potential business among counterparts around the world."

For further information, please visit: http://www.h2mobility.kr/html/en/main.php

SOURCE The H2 Mobility+ Energy Show Organizing Committee