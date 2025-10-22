Korea Tourism Organization Expands "Korea Now: All You Imagine" Campaign with Amorepacific Partnership and K-Beauty Sweepstakes

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) New York Office is enhancing its 2025 "Korea Now: All You Imagine" campaign with an exciting new partnership with Amorepacific, the global leader of K-Beauty with an expansive portfolio including LANEIGE, Innisfree, Sulwhasoo, AESTURA and Hanyul. This strategic partnership unites the worlds of travel and beauty with a special sweepstakes initiative designed to inspire North American audiences to discover the best of Korean culture, from skincare rituals to unforgettable travel experiences.

Building on the success of KTO's AI-powered Ad-Tech campaign, which personalizes Korean travel experiences across four cultural themes, the partnership highlights Amorepacific's five iconic brands: Laneige, Sulwhasoo, Aestura, Innisfree, and Hanyul. Each brand captures Korea's artistry, innovation, and deep-rooted beauty heritage, reflecting the campaign's message that Korea is destination "all you imagine."

As part of the Korea Now Trip Planner Sweepstakes, participants who complete a brief online survey will be entered for a chance to win two round-trip tickets to Korea and explore curated K-Beauty experiences through featured Amorepacific brands. From Sulwhasoo's luxurious herbal skincare to Innisfree's Jeju-inspired natural formulas, the partnership celebrates the diverse beauty that makes Korea a global trendsetter.

Adding to the excitement, Amorepacific is bringing Seoul to New York with "Seoul in the City," its first-ever multi-brand pop-up in partnership with Sephora, on October 24–25, 2025, at 45 West 25th Street. The two-day event features Laneige, Innisfree, Aestura, and Hanyul with immersive brand activations inspired by Seoul. Guests can shop exclusive launches, explore interactive stations, and visit the KTO booth at checkout to enter the Korea Now Trip Planner Sweepstakes online and receive exclusive KTO merchandise.

"Through this partnership, we are bridging two of Korea's most influential cultural exports — beauty and travel," said Heejin Cho, executive director of the KTO New York Office. "K-Beauty has become a global phenomenon, and by partnering with Amorepacific, we are inviting audiences to experience the creativity, care, and inspiration that define Korean culture, both in New York and in Korea."

Travelers can learn more about the campaign, take the Trip Planner quiz, and enter the sweepstakes at https://koreanow.us .

