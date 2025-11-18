Korea Tourism Organization Invites Travelers to Step into the Real-World Universe of Legendary Hunters

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) invites travelers to embark on an extraordinary journey through the real-world universe of Korea's legendary hunters. This immersive experience highlights the nation's blend of ancient myths, cinematic landscapes, and modern attractions that together capture the spirit of adventure unique to Korea.

Bulguksa Temple

From Seoul's royal palaces and Hanok villages to Jeju Island's volcanic cliffs and Gyeongju's ancient relics, visitors can uncover the stories that have shaped Korea's spirit for centuries. Each stop reveals a distinct harmony between heritage and innovation, where timeless traditions coexist with cutting-edge creativity and design. "Korea offers an experience where the mystical meets the modern," said Heejin Cho, executive director of the Korea Tourism Organization New York Office. "We invite travelers to explore the real places that inspired centuries of storytelling and continue to capture the world's imagination."

Travelers can explore the real-world universe of legendary hunters in the heart of Seoul, following a cinematic trail through the city's most iconic landmarks. From the tranquil charm of Bukchon Hanok Village, where rooftop scenes come to life, to the soaring Namsan Seoul Tower, the symbolic heart of the capital, each stop reveals a new dimension of Korea's storytelling spirit. Explore Myeongdong's neon streets, COEX K-Pop Square with its dazzling 3D screens, and the grand Seoul Olympic Stadium, home to world-class performances. Additional highlights such as Naksan Park, Gyeongbokgung Palace, and Cheongdam Bridge further capture the dynamic fusion of history, art, and modern pop-culture energy that defines Seoul.

Through these vivid destinations, visitors can step into a living story, where myth meets reality. Whether tracing the footsteps of folklore heroes or tasting royal-inspired cuisine, travelers will discover why Korea remains one of Asia's most captivating destinations.

