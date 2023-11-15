Korea University and Ewha Womans University Researchers Highlight Advancements in Biomedical Research with Enzyme-activated Fluorescent Probes

News provided by

Korea University College of Medicine

15 Nov, 2023, 08:42 ET

The review describes recent advances in the development of enzyme-activated near-infrared fluorescent probes, and their applications in research and medicine

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymes, essential for normal cellular and physiological functions, are implicated in various diseases like cancer and diabetes due to their abnormal activity. Therefore, tracking enzyme activity is a valuable strategy for the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases. Conventional imaging techniques are limited by the need for contrast agents, low sensitivity, and spatio-temporal resolution. To overcome these limitations, researchers are increasingly investigating fluorescent probes for non-invasive and real-time visualization of enzyme dynamics and corresponding disease status.

Continue Reading
Abnormal enzyme activity is a hallmark of several diseases including cancer, neurodegeneration, inflammation, and metabolic disorders. Enzyme-activated near-infrared fluorescent probes have emerged as highly sensitive and specific visualization tools for the real-time monitoring of enzyme activity. This review highlights recent advances in the development of enzyme-activated fluorescent probes, and their diverse applications in biomedical research, diagnostics and healthcare.
Abnormal enzyme activity is a hallmark of several diseases including cancer, neurodegeneration, inflammation, and metabolic disorders. Enzyme-activated near-infrared fluorescent probes have emerged as highly sensitive and specific visualization tools for the real-time monitoring of enzyme activity. This review highlights recent advances in the development of enzyme-activated fluorescent probes, and their diverse applications in biomedical research, diagnostics and healthcare.

In a new review article, researchers from Korea have summarized the latest advancements in the development of enzyme-activated near-infrared (NIR) fluorescent probes and their diverse applications in biomedical research and medicine. Providing further insight into their article, the lead authors, Professor Jun-Seok Lee from Korea University College of Medicine, and Professor Juyoung Yoon from Ewha Womans University in Korea, explained, "While conventional biomarker examination relies on the comparative expression level of a target enzyme, it does not reflect enzymatic activity. Enzyme-activated fluorescent probes can help monitor the dynamics of enzyme activity in vitro and in vivo." The review article became available online on 27th September 2023, and will be published in Volume 168 of Trends in Analytic Chemistry in November 2023.

窗体底端

Enzyme-activated fluorescent probes primarily consist of three components: a fluorophore that emits fluorescence upon activation, a linker, and an enzyme recognition unit. When the probe encounters the target enzyme, the resulting charge or energy transfer activates the NIR-fluorophore, emitting detectable fluorescence. The authors describe various design strategies for these adaptable fluorescent probes, with versatile applications in studies targeting enzymes involved in metabolic processes, neurotransmission, cell growth and cell death, and other key processes.

NIR-fluorescent probes are widely used in biomedical imaging to visualize cells and tissues, and they provide highly sensitive and real-time measurements of enzyme activity in cells, as well as animal disease models. Their selectivity allows for the detection of aberrant enzymes specific to certain tumors or diseases, aiding early and differential diagnosis. Additionally, they are used to outline tumor margins or specific tissues, guiding surgical resection, and hold promise in the assessing therapeutic responses to enzyme-targeting therapies. Furthermore, their applications extend to environmental sensing, food safety, water, and air analysis.

Enzyme-activated fluorescent probes offer high specificity and sensitivity, excellent biocompatibility, ease of use, and tunable properties, making them valuable assets in biomedical research and healthcare. Further studies can help in the designing of multi-target fluorescent probes capable of distinguishing between different cell types and aiding in clinical research, diagnostics, disease monitoring, and treatments. Overall, these probes hold significant potential to revolutionize healthcare.

This review enhances our understanding of fluorescent probes and lays the foundation for future research that can expand their applications. The authors conclude by saying, "Abnormal enzyme activity is a hallmark of several diseases. NIR fluorescent probes can be used as molecular tools for visualization and quantification of such biomarkers. While significant advances have been made in their development, additional studies are needed to widen their bioapplications"

Reference

Title of original paper: Recent advances in enzyme-activated NIR fluorescent probes for biological applications

Journal: Trends in Analytical Chemistry

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.trac.2023.117335

About Korea University College of Medicine
Website: https://medicine.korea.ac.kr/en/index.do

Contact:
Gihyun Park
[email protected]
+82 2 3407 4043

SOURCE Korea University College of Medicine

Also from this source

A Comparative Analysis of Two SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines: Insights from Korea University College of Medicine

A Comparative Analysis of Two SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines: Insights from Korea University College of Medicine

GBP510, a recombinant vaccine against COVID-19, adjuvanted with AS03, has shown to be highly immunogenic and well tolerated in healthy adults....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.