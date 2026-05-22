Korea University and Harbin Institute of Technology Unlock New Pathways in Circular Waste-to-Energy Solutions

Prof. Yong Sik Ok highlights cross-industry collaboration to transform waste into sustainable value within a circular economy framework.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prof. Yong Sik Ok of Korea University is a leading researcher advancing circular economy solutions for waste management and renewable energy. His work emphasizes transforming waste into valuable resources through plastic circularity, resilient waste systems, and biomass-to-energy innovations. Collaborating with global researchers, including Harbin Institute of Technology, his team has developed advanced technologies such as microbial electrolysis cell–anaerobic digestion, significantly improving methane production and system stability for sustainable energy recovery.

Prof. Yong Sik Ok of Korea University is advancing circular economy solutions by transforming waste into valuable resources through innovations in plastic recycling, resilient waste systems, and biomass-to-energy technologies.

With increasing pressure on global resources and the urgent need for climate action, the concept of "waste" is undergoing transformation. No longer viewed as the end point of consumption, waste is now being redefined as a valuable starting point within a circular economy. Prof. Yong Sik Ok of Korea University is at the forefront of this shift, advocating for science-driven strategies that convert waste into critical materials, renewable energy, and economic value. In the context of post-pandemic recovery, his work highlights how circular economy principles are evolving into a key driver of industrial and environmental transformation.

Plastic Circularity: From Reduction to a Closed Loop

Plastic waste continues to be a global environmental concern, and traditional reduction strategies alone are no longer sufficient to tackle its complexity. In research published in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021), Prof. Ok emphasizes the need to transition from linear consumption models to closed-loop systems. His work advocates for intelligent design at the production stage and the adoption of advanced upcycling technologies to convert plastic waste into high-value materials. This approach minimizes environmental impact while enhancing long-term resource efficiency and industrial sustainability.

Resilient Chains: Building Waste Management Systems for Uncertainty

The vulnerabilities of global waste management systems were exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Findings published in Science (2020) highlight how disruptions can lead to environmental degradation and social inequities. Prof. Ok's research underscores the importance of embedding resilience and disaster preparedness into waste management frameworks. Modern systems must go beyond routine handling to function as critical infrastructure that safeguards public health and environmental stability under extreme conditions.

Biomass Empowerment: An Efficient Energy Factory for Value Recovery

Biomass waste, including fruit and vegetable waste and waste activated sludge, represents an opportunity for renewable energy generation. Through anaerobic digestion, microorganisms break down organic matter in oxygen-free environments to produce biogas, primarily methane. This methane can be used for electricity, heating, or upgraded into bio-natural gas. Additionally, carbon dioxide and nutrient-rich residues can be repurposed into valuable chemicals and agricultural inputs. However, conventional systems often face challenges such as over-acidification, limiting efficiency and stability.

To overcome these limitations, Prof. Ok collaborated with Prof. Xue-Ting Wang to develop a hybrid microbial electrolysis cell–anaerobic digestion system. As reported in Bioresource Technology (2026) and Chemical Engineering Journal (2025), this system integrates electrodes and low-voltage inputs to enhance microbial activity. The innovation achieves a 65.4% increase in methane production while improving stability. The research highlights functional partitioning, where bio-anodes drive methane production, bio-cathodes stabilize the process, and suspended microbes facilitate breakdown of organic matter. This improves the efficiency and reliability of biomass-to-energy conversion.

Responsible Innovation: A New Era of Circular Economy

By integrating plastic circularity, resilient infrastructure, and biomass conversion technologies, Prof. Ok's work demonstrates how waste can be transformed into a strategic resource, contributing to sustainability, energy security, and economic development.

Prof. Ok and his collaborators continue to advance science while delivering practical, scalable solutions to environmental challenges, shaping a more sustainable, resource-efficient future.

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Prof. Yong Sik Ok

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SOURCE Korea University and Harbin Institute of Technology