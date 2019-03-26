Korea University Medical Center Completes First Varian Halcyon System Treatment in Korea

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced a 55-year-old male with liver cancer at the Korea University Medical Center Anam Hospital, was the first patient in Korea to receive treatment on the Halcyon™ system. The Varian Halcyon system simplifies and enhances virtually every aspect of image-guided volumetric intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), including improved patient comfort and shortening the time from installation to first-treatment without sacrificing quality. The system is well suited to treat a majority of cancer patients, offering advanced treatments for lung, prostate, breast, head & neck, and many other forms of cancer.

"We've found the Halcyon system to be extremely efficient and easy to use with high-quality Cone Beam CT images, fast treatment delivery and a simplified workflow, which provides the opportunity for our team to deliver advanced treatments for more patients," said Chul-Yong Kim, MD, chairman, Radiation Oncology Department, Korea University Medical Center Anam Hospital.

"By utilizing Halcyon along with Varian's ARIA® oncology information system and Eclipse™ treatment planning software, we strongly believe we can take our excellent patient care to the next level," said Suk Lee, Ph.D, chief medical physicist, Korea University Medical Center Anam Hospital.

'We are proud of our partnership with the Korea University Medical Center Anam Hospital to make Halcyon treatments available to cancer patients in Korea," said Kenneth Tan, senior managing director Southeast Asia and Korea, Varian. "Our vision is a world without fear of cancer, and by making advanced cancer care available to more patients globally, we are moving closer to making Varian's vision a reality."

Halcyon features a streamlined workflow that only requires nine steps from the start to the end of treatment compared to up to more than 30 steps with older technologies. To assist in the reduction of time and construction costs from installation to first patient treatment, Halcyon offers expedited commissioning, requires less shielding than traditional systems, can fit in the majority of existing small vaults and can be installed in two weeks or less.

ARIA is a comprehensive electronic medical record and image management system that aggregates patient data into an organized, oncology-specific medical chart with functional components for managing clinical, administrative and financial operations for medical, radiation and surgical oncology. The ARIA system provides a streamlined flow of information for managing the patient's entire journey—from diagnosis through follow-up.

Eclipse treatment planning software creates an optimized treatment plan based on a physician's dose instructions, and information about the size, shape, and location of the tumor to be treated with radiation therapy.

