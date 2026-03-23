Korea University Study Identifies Liver-Metabolic Disease as a Key Risk Factor for Heart Failure in Older Adults with Atrial Fibrillation

New study reveals how metabolic liver disease and alcohol exposure amplify heart failure risk in aging adults with atrial fibrillation

SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most common cardiac arrhythmia worldwide and a major contributor to heart failure (HF), affecting over 64 million people globally. Steatotic liver disease (SLD) encompasses a spectrum of liver disorders characterized by excessive fat accumulation in the liver, including metabolic dysfunction-associated SLD (MASLD), MASLD with increased alcohol intake (MetALD), and alcoholic liver disease (ALD). Recent research indicates that these SLD subtypes are closely linked to the development and progression of both AFib and HF. However, the complex interplay between cardiac, hepatic, and metabolic vulnerabilities in the context of AFib stratified by SLD subtype remains poorly understood.

Study shows that along with conventional cardiac predictors, liver-metabolic status may help predict heart failure risk. In practice, incorporating liver-related metabolic signals into routine atrial fibrillation reviews during heart failure risk screening could support more refined risk stratification and help target preventive counselling and monitoring toward higher-risk individuals.

A team of researchers from Korea University, comprising Ms. Jeongin Lee and Mr. Sangwook Cheon, led by Professor Seogsong Jeong, conducted a nationwide study and analyzed health data from 7,543 adults aged 60 and older with AFib who were followed for about 9 years to investigate whether the coexistence of SLD and its subtypes further increases the risk of HF.

Their findings were made available online on February 10, 2026 in the European Journal of Heart Failure in 2026. The researchers found that individuals with any SLD subtype had a higher risk of developing HF compared to those without the condition. The risk followed a graded pattern, with the lowest risk observed for MASLD, intermediate risk for MetALD, and highest risk for ALD, suggesting an additive effect of metabolic and alcohol-related hepatic injury on cardiac vulnerability.

The study also identified dose–response relationships across fatty liver index, alcohol intake, and fasting serum glucose, indicating that metabolic and alcohol-related liver dysfunction jointly elevate HF risk in older adults with AFib. Prof. Jeong explained, "Fatty liver disease develops through different metabolic and alcohol-related pathways, and these differences may affect how AFib progresses to HF. Our study aimed to better understand this relationship."

These findings point to the growing importance of the "liver–heart axis," a concept gaining attention among researchers studying how liver metabolism, inflammation, and fat accumulation can influence cardiovascular disease. Increasing evidence suggests that metabolic dysfunction can contribute to systemic inflammation, vascular stress, and cardiac remodeling—processes that may worsen outcomes in people living with AFib.

Overall, the study shows that liver health may be an underestimated but crucial determinant of HF risk in older adults with AFib. Given the growing prevalence of conditions such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, and alcohol-related liver disease, clinicians may need to look beyond traditional cardiac risk factors when managing AFib.

In the future, incorporating liver-metabolic markers such as MASLD into cardiovascular risk scores could help doctors identify high-risk patients earlier. "Early detection and management of liver–metabolic dysfunction may help reduce the risk of HF in patients with AFib," concluded Prof. Jeong.

This could allow for closer monitoring and targeted preventive strategies, including lifestyle interventions related to weight management, diabetes control, and alcohol consumption. Improved screening for fatty liver disease may therefore become an important part of managing AFib and preventing HF among aging populations. Greater awareness of liver–heart interactions could also guide future research aimed at developing integrated approaches for cardiometabolic care.

Reference

Title of original paper: Coexistence of atrial fibrillation and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease as a high-risk overlap for incident heart failure in older adults

Journal: European Journal of Heart Failure

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1093/ejhf/xuag036

About Korea University College of Medicine

Website: https://medicine.korea.ac.kr/en/index.do

Media Contact:

Soo-Jin Jeon

+82 2 3407 4040

[email protected]

SOURCE Korea University College of Medicine