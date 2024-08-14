Korea Zinc's Copper Products Achieve 100% Eco-Friendly Global Certification from SGS

- Korea Zinc's copper products meet eco-friendly standards required in the U.S. and European markets

- The company recycles by-products from zinc and lead production, as well as PCBs, without purchasing additional copper concentrate

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Zinc Co., Ltd. (Chairman Choi Yun-beom) announced today that its copper products, produced at the Korea Zinc Onsan Smelter, have been certified by Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS), a global leader in certification services, as being manufactured using 100% recycled raw materials.

The Certificate from SGS, a specialized certification body, confirming that Korea Zinc’s copper products are produced using 100% recycled materials.

Unlike other copper smelters, Korea Zinc produces all of its copper using recycled materials. This process involves the recycling of by-products from zinc and lead production, as well as printed circuit boards (PCBs) from electronic waste, eliminating the need for separate copper concentrate purchases.

Utilizing recycled materials not only gives Korea Zinc a cost advantage but also ensures that its products meet the eco-friendly specifications demanded by U.S. and European markets. This strategic benefit is expected to solidify Korea Zinc's competitive position as global regulations increasingly mandate the use of recycled materials in manufacturing.

A Korea Zinc representative commented that this SGS certification marks a significant milestone, reinforcing their competitive edge in the medium to long term as global markets increasingly prioritize the use of recycled materials. Beyond this certification, they are committed to advancing their operations toward becoming a leading eco-friendly smelter.

Korea Zinc plans to complete an expansion of its copper production facilities at the Onsan Smelter by the first half of 2025. All copper products from these expanded facilities will continue to be produced using secondary materials obtained through resource recycling or waste, significantly reducing carbon emissions throughout the production process.

