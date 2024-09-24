Kore.ai Debuts RecruitAssist: An Advanced AI Solution for Smarter, Faster, and Inclusive Recruitment

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai, a global leader in enterprise generative and conversational AI platform and solutions, today announced the launch of RecruitAssist , an advanced AI recruitment solution, designed to help hiring teams make smarter, faster, and more equitable hiring decisions.

Recruiters today face numerous challenges, including the difficulty of identifying qualified candidates amidst AI-enhanced resumes flooding the market. Interview bottlenecks, such as scheduling chaos and slow feedback, often lead to decision paralysis and delays. High-volume hiring overwhelms recruitment teams, driving up costs and inefficiencies.

RecruitAssist tackles these modern hiring issues with advanced AI tools. It mitigates the pervasive problem of resume padding by creating enriched candidate profiles, cross-referencing information from public records, and validating the authenticity of claims made in the CVs.

As a co-pilot, RecruitAssist plays an active role during the interview process, enhancing the evaluation mechanism. It monitors candidates' responses and suggests follow-up questions in real time to ensure a more thorough evaluation of skills and experiences.

"RecruitAssist brings a fundamental evolution in the recruitment process, allowing enterprises to attract and hire top candidates efficiently," said Kore.ai CEO and Founder Raj Koneru. "With this solution, we're empowering the recruitment teams with AI-powered advanced capabilities and insights that ensure the best candidates are found, interviewed, and hired faster than before, with confidence. It's designed to elevate the overall hiring experience, from enhancing candidate engagement to helping reduce bias and automating tedious tasks."

A Smarter Way to Hire

With Gartner predicting that AI-enabled candidate sourcing is expected to grow the most in importance over the next two years, RecruitAssist is leading the charge. Its features not only save time but also improve the candidate experience, addressing concerns around negative hiring incidents, which reportedly cause 52% of job seekers to decline offers, according to BCG.

RecruitAssist provides job seekers with personalized job recommendations, a streamlined application process, and clear, consistent communication. For recruiters, it offers real-time analytics, candidate recommendations, anomaly detection, simplified reporting, and more. It also plays a key role in helping build a diverse workforce by surfacing candidates from both internal and external sources, highlighting underrepresented groups, and helping align with organization's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) objectives.

Automating Hiring Process with Advanced AI

RecruitAssist offers an intuitive AI-powered solution at every step of the hiring process, from creating job descriptions to scheduling interviews and rolling out the offer:

Tailored Job Descriptions : Refine job descriptions with AI-powered editing that aligns with ideal candidate profiles and works seamlessly with existing application tracking systems (ATS). Attract top talent by crafting posts that resonate with the right applicants

: Refine job descriptions with AI-powered editing that aligns with ideal candidate profiles and works seamlessly with existing application tracking systems (ATS). Attract top talent by crafting posts that resonate with the right applicants Blind Screening : Promote fairness in hiring by applying screening methods that evaluate candidates solely on their qualifications and skills, helping to minimize unconscious bias and ensure objective decision-making.

: Promote fairness in hiring by applying screening methods that evaluate candidates solely on their qualifications and skills, helping to minimize unconscious bias and ensure objective decision-making. Conversational Interface : Engage using natural language to search, take action on candidate data, and manage recruitment processes effortlessly.

: Engage using natural language to search, take action on candidate data, and manage recruitment processes effortlessly. Voice AI Interviews : Conduct Voice AI-powered interviews to screen candidates faster, capturing valuable conversational insights to improve evaluations.

: Conduct Voice AI-powered interviews to screen candidates faster, capturing valuable conversational insights to improve evaluations. Analytics and Performance Dashboard : Access recruitment data and performance metrics easily through intuitive widgets. Ask for insights as naturally as having a conversation.

: Access recruitment data and performance metrics easily through intuitive widgets. Ask for insights as naturally as having a conversation. Self-Service Tracking: Allow candidates to track their application status effortlessly, improving the overall candidate experience and reducing back-and-forth communication

"The traditional recruitment process was often disjointed and time-consuming, leading to missed opportunities, inefficiencies and poor experiences," said Kore.ai Chief Solution Officer, Gopi Polavarapu. "RecruitAssist's AI-powered approach leapfrogs recruitment experiences for both candidates and hiring teams bringing in unprecedented efficiencies and simplicity."

To learn more about how RecruitAssist can transform your hiring process, register for an exclusive webinar to see it in action.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company's innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from automated to human-assisted and to build generative AI-enabled applications. Kore.ai takes an open approach allowing companies to choose the LLMs and infrastructure that best meet their business needs. Trusted by over 500 partners and 450 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategies. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers in India, the UK, the Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

