Kore.ai Launches Conversational AI-powered Voice Gateway on Genesys AppFoundry

News provided by

Kore.ai

10 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

By integrating with Genesys Cloud CX®, Kore.ai enables enterprise contact centers to deliver superior and personalized service experiences 24/7 at scale, across multiple voice and digital channels

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai, the world leader in generative and conversational AI platforms and solutions, today announced that the Kore.ai Voice Gateway for Genesys Cloud CX is now available as a Premium Application on Genesys AppFoundry™. Genesys AppFoundry is a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences. 

Through this integration, Kore.ai enables Genesys customers to deliver superior customer service experiences within their contact centers. Leveraging generative AI (genAI) powered conversational IVR, the Voice Gateway seamlessly routes conversations to appropriate voice and digital channels, answers customer queries 24/7x/365, and enables personalized self-service, leading to higher customer satisfaction and improved efficiencies for contact centers.

Kore.ai, a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms, helps companies deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers, agents, and employees on voice and digital channels.

The Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform combines conversational AI, contact center AI and Insights AI through a unified platform that helps businesses enhance customer satisfaction, improve operational efficiency, and drive better business outcomes. 

Earlier this year, Kore.ai announced the addition of Large Language Models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's GPT-3 and other genAI technologies to its platform capabilities. This combination of generative AI and conversational AI, also described as the 'Better Together Strategy' by the company, is expected to impact enterprise customer service and contact center operations through superior experiences for customers, employees and agents. Kore.ai is also one of the first conversational AI players to leverage LLMs for specific use cases around knowledge AI.

"As a Genesys AppFoundry partner, Kore.ai will strive to help our joint customers deliver outstanding customer experiences," said Raj Koneru, CEO and Founder of Kore.ai. "The voice gateway powered by generative AI and conversational AI will become a critical differentiator for brands that leverage this technology to improve their market performance and competitive standing."

The Kore.ai Voice Gateway for Genesys Cloud CX will enable customers to get up and running quickly by installing the minimum required Genesys platform components. They can also configure Kore.ai Contact Center AI experiences and automation to complete their call center solution.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of the Kore.ai and Genesys Cloud CX integration, visit the Kore.ai listing on the Genesys AppFoundry site. 

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI technology with innovative no-code platform and solutions. Backed by a decade of experience and trusted by over 200 partners and 400 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps enterprises define and implement their AI-strategy to drive experiences at scale and realize business value through safe and responsible AI. The company has a strong patent portfolio of AI-first innovations and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando, Kore.ai has a network of offices in India, the UK, Europe, Middle East, Japan, and South Korea to support our global customers. Visit kore.ai to learn more.

Media Contact:
Kierra Webster
kierra.webster@fusionpr.com

SOURCE Kore.ai

Also from this source

Kore.ai Launches Intelligent Virtual Assistants for Zoom Contact Center

Kore.ai, one of the world's leading enterprise conversational and generative AI platform and solutions provider, today announced the integration of...

Kore.ai Appoints Former Citigroup International CIO as President & COO to Lead Global Operations

Kore.ai, the world's leading enterprise conversational and generative AI platform and solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Devendra ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.