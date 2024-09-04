Kore.ai Launches XO Automation, Contact Center AI Availability in AWS Marketplace

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai, a leader in enterprise conversational and generative AI platform technology, announced today that two of its products, Kore.ai XO Automation and Kore.ai Contact Center AI are now available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses.

XO Automation AI brings the power of LLM and Generative AI technology with a no-code interface to help enterprises design, build, train, test, deploy, and manage AI Chatbots for automating customer interactions across 40+ voice and digital channels. It enables omnichannel, multi-lingual experiences with support for more than 130+ languages.

Advanced RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) capabilities for generative answers, multiengine NLU powered by LLMs, and Responsible AI with guardrails allow enterprises to deploy highly secure and scalable generative AI and conversational AI capabilities to enhance customer experience, employee engagement, and operational efficiency.

Kore.ai's Contact Center AI enhances customer service by deriving insights from conversations, automating tasks, and enabling contact centers to provide personalized, efficient experiences that ultimately increase overall customer satisfaction. Integrated with the Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform, Contact Center AI enhances customer experiences by automating up to 80% of interactions, reducing wait times, and increasing efficiency. It features Agent AI, offering agents real-time advice, automated interaction summaries, coaching, and guided interactions through AI-guided playbooks.

AWS customers will now have access to Kore.ai XO Automation AI and Kore.ai Contact Center AI directly within the AWS Marketplace. Kore.ai provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of XO Automation AI and Contact Center AI within their AWS Marketplace account. Both these solutions enable businesses to optimize customer service experiences, for which Kore.ai is recognized as a leader by leading analyst firms Gartner, Forrester, and G2, a peer-to-peer review platform.

"The world is fast moving toward an AI-first framework, and we want to provide the best advanced AI-powered solutions to every AWS customer through this initiative," said Kore.ai CEO and Founder Raj Koneru. "Kore.ai enables businesses to put AI to work safely, responsibly, and at scale through its open architecture and generative and conversational AI platforms to achieve desired business outcomes. We envision our technology, along with the power of AWS, helping enterprises achieve transformative results."

Kore.ai XO Automation and Contact Center AI are now generally available in the AWS Marketplace. For more information on Kore.ai XO Automation and Kore.ai Contact Center AI, please visit Kore.ai .

