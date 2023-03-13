Kore.ai Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms Second Year in Row

Kore.ai Positioned as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

ORLANDO, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai , the world's leading conversational AI platform and solutions provider, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the Gartner 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. This is the second consecutive year that Kore.ai has been recognized as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. (Access a complimentary copy of the report here ).

"We are proud to be positioned as a Leader again in one of the fastest-growing software markets," said Kore.ai Founder and CEO Raj Koneru. "Conversational AI will play a major role in the future of customer and employee experiences as people continue to engage with brands and enterprises. We believe Kore.ai's success is due to our ability to anticipate market needs, build a technology stack with comprehensive capabilities that are unmatched in the industry, and execute effectively. We will continue innovating in a technology space that's evolving rapidly and transforming global businesses in a fundamental way."

With over 350 customers, Kore.ai automates billions of interactions every year through its conversational AI platform and solutions, and has delivered an estimated $1 billion in cost savings to global enterprise customers. Around 200 million consumers and two million enterprise users currently leverage the company's solutions to improve customer, employee, and contact center agent experiences for optimized business outcomes.

Kore.ai offers a no-code Experience Optimization (XO) platform that allows organizations to design, build, test, and deploy conversational user interfaces, virtual assistants and process apps with little technical expertise or support required. The company also offers a growing portfolio of ready-to-use delivery platforms and domain-specific solutions such as SmartAssist, AgentAssist, BankAssist, HealthAssist, RetailAssist, SearchAssist, WorkAssist, ProcureAssist, HR Assist, and IT Assist that are deployed on a subscription model basis to accelerate adoption and time-to-value for customers.

"The platform is very user-friendly, even non-technical people can develop and configure the solution," said Santosh Kumar, Commercial Services Lead at Roche Diagnostics, reviewing the Kore.ai XO Platform. "The platform is enterprise-class and capable of integrating with internal and external systems or services using APIs. It allows us to offer cutting-edge technology through both voice and digital channels to automate customer interactions and deliver a better experience."

"Our XO Platform is the foundation upon which we unveil all our innovations," said Kore.ai Chief Technology Officer Prasanna Kumar Arikala. "We believe the recognition from Gartner is a testament to our excellence in some of the capabilities that are critical for an enterprise-grade conversational AI platform. From our perspective, Kore.ai stands unmatched when it comes to enterprise administration, natural language understanding, dialog management, back-end integrations, and agent escalations."

Early this year, the company released version 10.0 of the Kore.ai XO Platform, with upgrades that enable easy and open integration with global enterprise systems. The latest version also integrates with large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's GPT-3, and leverages generative AI technologies to further simplify the design, development, and management of intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs).

"Kore.ai is among the first to embrace the use of LLMs for enterprise conversational AI use cases. By leveraging our cutting-edge technology, our customized enterprise LLMs seamlessly assimilate and orchestrate conversations using enterprise data, business rules, and user context. Exciting developments lie ahead as we continue to enhance our LLMs' capabilities," added Arikala.

In 2022, Kore.ai opened offices in Australia, Singapore, Germany, UK, UAE and Mexico in addition to bolstering its presence in North America, Japan, and Korea, and growing its employee base to 850.

The company announced a freemium model with full-fledged self-service and do-it-yourself (DIY) functionalities that empowered small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), startups and the broader developer community to easily access the XO platform and leverage the benefits of enterprise-grade scalability, security and NLU sophistication in a pay-as-you-go model. It has also formalized the learning process, and is one of the few players to offer certification through the Kore.ai Academy that empowers new developers to learn faster and accelerate their IVA development journey.

"We believe we are uniquely placed in the conversational AI space due to our strong platform capabilities, comprehensive solution stack, and a clear understanding of market needs. With key innovations and platform upgrades in the offering this year, we plan to be at the forefront of driving significant transformation in the way enterprises operate and pave the way for future growth," Koneru said.

