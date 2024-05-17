Kore.ai Named a Leader in Conversational AI For Customer Service, Q2 2024 Analyst Evaluation

Report states that Kore.ai leads the way in the use of LLMs and GenAI for conversational AI and puts modern AI to work, safely and responsibly at scale

ORLANDO, Fla., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai , a leader in enterprise conversational and generative AI platform technology, today announced it has been named a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave™: Conversational AI for Customer Service, Q2 2024. Kore.ai was evaluated alongside 13 other conversational AI providers, and ranked as a Leader with the highest score in the "Current Offering" category.

Providers were evaluated against 23 criteria. Kore.ai received the top-scores possible in the Vision, Roadmap and Partner Ecosystem criteria (in the "Strategy" category) as well as in the Language Models and Generative AI support, Orchestration of AI Assets, Omnichannel, Digital User Experience, Voice Support, Answer Management, Business Insights and Trust, Security and Privacy criteria (in the "Current Offering" category).

"AI is a deeply transformative technology that can profoundly impact the enterprise in many ways. We have demonstrated the positive impact of AI through our ability to anticipate market needs and consistently deliver at scale. The recognition from Forrester validates our robust platform strengths, vision and commitment to innovation," said Raj Koneru, CEO and Founder of Kore.ai.

The Forrester Wave on Conversational AI for Customer Service evaluated 14 top vendors. Vendors in this market achieve differentiation through mastering the art of orchestrating multiple AI assets to deliver smarter, more useful chatbots and intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs). (Access a complimentary copy of the report for more information).

"Kore.ai's offering moves from strength to strength, with leading omnichannel features, modern security and trust capabilities, and an excellent digital user experience. Reference customers praised the company's development tools and prebuilt applications. Kore.ai injects modern AI into many customer service use cases, making it a good fit for companies wanting AI capabilities across the contact center," the Forrester report stated.

In its recent global customer conference, Kore.ai Konversations 2024, the company brought together over 200 leading enterprises to discuss the landscape of AI. There, senior executives endorsed the company's vision, comprehensive platform capabilities, innovation roadmap and how it's enabling them to achieve their business objectives.

This recognition by Forrester is the latest in a series of rankings by analyst firms for Kore.ai. The company was named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms in 2022 and 2023, along with being positioned as a Leader consistently in the Everest PEAK Matrix, IDC MarketScape, ISG Provider Lens, Aragon Research Globe in their respective Conversational AI reports as well as in the G2 Crowd Intelligent Virtual Assistants and Bot Platforms categories.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company's innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from automated to human assisted and to build generative AI enabled applications. Kore.ai takes an open approach allowing companies to choose the LLMs and infrastructure that best meet their business needs. Trusted by over 200 partners and 400 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategies. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers including in India, the UK, Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

