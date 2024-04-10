Kore.ai Rallies 200+ Leading Companies to Discuss AI Advancement and Driving Results

Unveils Latest Innovations and Strategies at Kore.ai Konversations 2024 to Unlock Business Value at Scale

ORLANDO, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai , a leader in enterprise conversational and generative AI space, is proud to announce the commencement of 'Kore.ai Konversations 2024', its premier customer event showcasing the latest AI innovations and strategies for adopting AI responsibly. From April 10th to April 12th, this year's conference, themed "Putting AI to Work," brings together over 500 esteemed customers and visionary leaders from renowned companies such as Morgan Stanley, PNC Bank, eBay, Autodesk, Pfizer, Florida Blue, Gainwell, NTT, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Genpact, Vanguard, and more. The event aims to delve into the multifaceted landscape of AI, addressing challenges, seizing opportunities, and strategizing on the successful deployment of generative AI (GenAI) solutions responsibly and at scale.

As excitement surrounding GenAI shifts from speculation to tangible benefits, Kore.ai Konversations 2024 serves as a platform to explore how businesses can embrace the technology to drive value while mitigating risks. The event offers hands-on workshops, an AI use case showcase, in-depth case studies, and insightful keynotes to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of AI's current state and future in business. Participants will engage with thought leaders, peers, and technology experts to explore AI investments and practical applications, while also getting an exclusive preview of Kore.ai's latest updates, innovation roadmap, and proprietary industry research.

Product Innovation Highlights include:

XO 11.0: Kore.ai's flagship AI-first, end-to-end experience optimization platform facilitates safe, responsible, and scalable AI deployment, delivering unparalleled experiences for AI developers, customers, employees, and agents.

GALE beta: The latest generative AI LLM platform empowering enterprises to seamlessly integrate AI applications with existing systems and workflows.

SearchAI: Utilizing advanced retrieval augmented generation (RAG), SearchAI revolutionizes information discovery through precision and personalization.

2024 Benchmark Reports: Kore.ai's latest CX and AX Benchmark Reports offer insights into evolving customer service preferences and contact center agents' perceptions of AI technology.

Kore.ai Konversations 2024 underscores the company's industry momentum following its $150M funding round led by FTV Capital, with participation from NVIDIA and others. The annual event signifies AI's transition from a futuristic vision to a pivotal component of modern business strategy, emphasizing the critical role of a unified platform in enhancing customer and employee experiences.

"In 2023, the hype surrounding generative AI and LLMs was undeniable. However, along with the benefits, came risks and challenges. It's imperative to address these challenges," says Raj Koneru, CEO, and founder of Kore.ai. "At Kore.ai, we're committed to guiding businesses through the AI landscape, accelerating adoption with innovative AI solutions that elevate business interactions. Kore.ai Konversations fosters the responsible implementation of AI for scalable business value, providing a forum to engage with our valued customers and share success stories across diverse industries."

Kore.ai has garnered recognition as a leader and innovator by top analysts, including consecutive placements as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. Today, Fortune 2000 companies across various sectors rely on Kore.ai to enhance customer, employee, and contact center agent experiences, driving measurable ROI.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI technology with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company's innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from automated to human assisted and to build GenAI-enabled applications. Kore.ai takes an open approach allowing companies to choose the LLMs and infrastructure that best meet their business needs. Trusted by over 200 partners and 400 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategies. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando, Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers including in India, the UK, Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. For more information, please visit Kore.ai and follow the firm on LinkedIn. To learn more, please visit: https://kore.ai/

