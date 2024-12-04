Kore.ai's 'AI for Work' Accelerates AI Adoption and Business Outcomes Across Users, Teams and the Enterprise

Uniquely Combines Role-Based Enterprise Search, Business Workflow Automation, and Multi-Agent Orchestration in one Secure Platform



ORLANDO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai, a global leader in advanced AI Agent platform and solutions, today announced AI for Work, a comprehensive AI platform designed to break information silos, streamline business workflows, and elevate employee experience. It transforms how enterprises harness AI to make work more efficient, intelligent, and valuable across all levels of the organization. Based on beta customer results, companies achieved 30-50% faster information retrieval, workflow automation, and higher productivity overall with AI for Work.

Redefining the Modern Workplace

Knowledge workers spend 30% of their time searching for information across fragmented systems. While point solutions offer limited capabilities, enterprises need a comprehensive platform that securely connects information sources and enables AI innovation across teams.



Gartner estimates that, by 2028, 33% of enterprises will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024.



AI for Work revolutionizes workplace operations through core differentiated capabilities:

Secure Enterprise Search: Advanced RAG-powered search with role-based access delivers context-aware answers across authorized documents and applications. With its 100+ pre-built connectors and ability to create new ones without coding, it delivers instant ROI.





Advanced RAG-powered search with role-based access delivers context-aware answers across authorized documents and applications. With its 100+ pre-built connectors and ability to create new ones without coding, it delivers instant ROI. Universal Orchestrator: LLM prompt-based applications and copilot tools can't handle complexity—they hallucinate or remain siloed in individual applications. AI for Work coordinates complex workflows across specialized AI agents that can search, reason, summarize, generate content, and directly integrate with APIs. Supports intelligent planning, real-time context sharing, and session management to deliver seamless multi-step task execution.





LLM prompt-based applications and copilot tools can't handle complexity—they hallucinate or remain siloed in individual applications. AI for Work coordinates complex workflows across specialized AI agents that can search, reason, summarize, generate content, and directly integrate with APIs. Supports intelligent planning, real-time context sharing, and session management to deliver seamless multi-step task execution. Enterprise Marketplace: Pre-built AI agent solutions for HR/IT/Recruitment and numerous agentic templates for common business workflows.





Pre-built AI agent solutions for HR/IT/Recruitment and numerous agentic templates for common business workflows. Agentic applications (Prompt Library & Studio): Pre-built agentic applications that can execute multi-step workflows with precision; prompt library and no-code tools to create multi-step AI agentic workflows across enterprise applications.





Pre-built agentic applications that can execute multi-step workflows with precision; prompt library and no-code tools to create multi-step AI agentic workflows across enterprise applications. Extensible Agentic Platform: Built to easily integrate with different LLMs, and custom and third party assistants or copilots with admin controls for guardrails and compliance, perfect for business teams to create, customize, and scale AI solutions, responsibly.

Transforming Enterprise Nerve System

"The modern enterprise is at a tipping point where knowledge workers must shift from navigating complexity to driving meaningful outcomes. Existing tools and workflows don't match the pace of innovation and the demand for efficiency," said Raj Koneru, CEO and Founder of Kore.ai. "AI for Work brings the convergence of intelligence, accessibility, and empowerment. By combining advanced RAG based search, multiagent AI automation, and a no-code AI agent platform, we're not just enhancing productivity—we're democratizing AI innovation at every level of the organization to shape the future of work."

Future-Ready Workforce Solutions

Enterprises using AI for Work have achieved remarkable results, with a US-based investment banking company reporting that every search by its wealth advisors delivered 4x faster and more accurate answers from over 100,000 reports and knowledge artifacts. Additionally, a large pharmaceutical company has used AI automation for over 70% of routine IT support tickets.

"Generative AI is shaking up every aspect of work," said Yuliya Teteryuk, Customer Care Director at Autodoc. "We are passionate about using technology to empower our people. That's why we partnered with Kore.ai to integrate AI into our customer and employee support operations. We have observed 74% first-call resolution and significant savings. Our people are happier. We are excited about the simplicity, potential, and benefits AI for Work bring to the table."

Platform for Enterprise Innovation

"Enterprises today grapple with fragmented knowledge and siloed systems," said Prasanna Arikala, Chief Technology Officer at Kore.ai. "AI for Work transforms this reality by unifying enterprise intelligence and automation in a secure platform that grows with your organization's needs. Built on our agent platform – and trusted by over 400 Fortune 2000 companies for its security, compliance, and governance features - it enables enterprises to turn tribal knowledge into strategic assets, democratize AI innovation, and reimagine how work gets done."

To explore how AI for Work can transform your enterprise workplace, visit Kore.ai/ai-for-work or join our launch event to see the platform in action.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company's innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from automated to human-assisted and to build generative AI-enabled applications. Kore.ai takes an open approach allowing companies to choose the LLMs and infrastructure that best meet their business needs. Trusted by over 500 partners and 450 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategies. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers in India, the UK, the Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

PR contact:

Sophia Meyer

Fusion PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Kore.ai