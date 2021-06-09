Korean Air adopts "Swit" to Increase Company-wide Productivity

Korean Air began their Digital Transformation in 2018 and has been looking for an enterprise-grade scalable solution to coordinate cross-team collaboration that supports both vertical communication within teams and horizontal project collaboration between teams across the organization. They said Swit is selected because its uniquely architected scalability supports enterprise-wide collaboration across departmental boundaries with every history of team communication and searchable task activities in one place.

The airline asserts that Swit's interoperability and highly interactive integrations with their already implemented Google Workspace apps such as Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, and Docs made it quick and smooth moving across functions and getting back on track.

Korean Air's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Kenneth Chang states, "Korean Air has been trying to innovate its corporate culture through Digital Transformation, and we believe the enterprise-wide adoption of Swit will play a critical role in bolstering communication and work transparency, ultimately facilitating smoother project execution."

Josh Lee says, "We are grateful that Swit can partake in Korean Air's Digital Transformation across 43 countries, 120 cities, and 158 aircraft, to innovate its employee communication and remote collaboration through cloud and mobile experience improvements," and comments that, "Swit will continue to ensure top-level services in usability, stability, security, and performance."

