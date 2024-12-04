Korean Air Installs Komy's Aircraft Mirrors

KAWAGUCHI, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Air, a major South Korean flag carrier based in Seoul, has installed mirrors made by Komy Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in the galley kitchens of Korean Air's entire fleet of 158 aircraft. The installation of the ordered mirrors has been completed.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100673/202411260630/_prw_PI2fl_4sYz7rI8.jpg

Korean Air deployed Komy's mirrors in overhead stowage bins in 2012, and Komy has been receiving orders from them for new equipment ever since.

Korean Air has been conducting employee surveys with the goal of improving its operations. The surveys revealed that the cabin crew had to strain themselves in order to visually inspect the contents of the upper cabinets in the galley. Following this finding, Korean Air inquired with Komy in July 2023 about a possible solution to resolve this issue using mirrors.

In response, Komy proposed several types of mirrors featuring a design allowing the cabin crew to see the inside of the galley cabinets. After a field-of-view check, Komy successfully completed the mirror delivery to all 158 of Korean Air's aircraft.

Komy has a track record of delivering mirrors for overhead stowage bins and cabin view monitoring. This deployment of mirrors by Korean Air marks the development of a new application for Komy. Although the company received similar requests from other airlines in the past, they only concerned select aircraft and were not a solution for all upper cabinets in an entire fleet of aircraft.

Komy believes that Korean Air's efforts to improve the working environment of the cabin crew will become a crucial matter for many other airlines in the future.

Besides the above, Komy has developed and deployed various solutions for airlines, including CC Mirrors for the cabin crew to use to check their appearance and pressure gauges on onboard oxygen cylinders and TanaOS, a tool for checking if the overhead stowage bins are properly closed.

Komy is committed to improving the quality of its products to maintain safe and reliable aircraft operations. It is also striving to develop new products in addition to mirrors by listening to clients' needs.

About Korean Air

Serving the world for more than 55 years, Korean Air is one of the world's top 20 airlines, carrying more than 27 million passengers in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. With its global hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 114 cities in 40 countries on five continents with a modern fleet of 158 aircraft and over 20,000 professional employees. Korean Air's outstanding performance and commitment to the highest level of safety and customer service have widely been recognized. The airline has been granted numerous awards, including a 5-star airline rating from Skytrax as well as Air Transport World magazine's Airline of the Year and Cargo Operator of the Year awards. Korean Air is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, and has grown into one of the largest transpacific airlines through its joint venture with Delta Air Lines of the United States.

For more information about Korean Air, please visit:

https://www.koreanair.com/

https://www.koreanair.com/contents/footer/about-us/newsroom/list

https://www.facebook.com/KoreanAir

https://www.instagram.com/KoreanAirworld/

https://twitter.com/KoreanAir_KE

About Komy

The company was established in 1973 as a manufacturer of mirrors. Komy uses its proprietary technology to develop, manufacture, and sell products that increase safety, prevent crime, and enhance services and efficiency in a variety of situations, from convenience stores to aircraft, thereby eliminating societal blind spots. Over 100 airlines worldwide utilize the FF Mirror AIR to help passengers locate their items, cabin crew perform security checks, and airlines improve their punctuality by reducing the time needed to load and unload carry-on baggage.

For more information about Komy, please visit https://www.komy.com/

SOURCE Komy Co., Ltd.