Korean Air Selects the Interaction Group for Airline Passenger Safety Briefing Cards

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interaction Group (www.safetycards.com), the global leader in the design and production of airline safety cards, announced today that it has been selected by Korean Air to redesign all their passenger safety briefing cards.

In collaboration with Korean Air, The Interaction Group has developed updated passenger safety briefing cards for the airline's entire fleet, aligning with the highest air safety standards.

"We're honored to be selected for this project with Korean Air. Our redesigned safety cards are tailored to each individual aircraft and demonstrate our commitment to advancing passenger and crew safety," said Trisha Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of The Interaction Group. "In addition to the redesign, each sequence and card has gone through rigorous testing for passenger comprehension. Our standard of 90% understandability prioritizes a passenger's need for accurate and clear safety information, especially in the unlikely event of an emergency onboard an aircraft."

"Safety has always been at the heart of Korean Air's values," said Yeon Ju Gil, Managing Vice President, Cabin Service Division at Korean Air. "We are proud to unveil our newly enhanced passenger safety briefing cards, developed in collaboration with The Interaction Group. Korean Air will continue to lead with innovation to uphold the highest standards of safety and deliver journeys that reflect our commitment to being the world's most loved airline."

The updated safety cards begin appearing on Korean Air aircraft in November 2025. In total, 28 different versions of the safety cards have been developed to reflect the specific safety features and configurations of each aircraft type.

About Korean Air

Serving the world for more than 55 years, Korean Air is one of the world's top 20 airlines, carrying more than 23 million passengers in 2024. With its global hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 116 cities in 39 countries on five continents with a modern fleet of 164 aircraft and over 20,000 professional employees.

Korean Air's outstanding performance and commitment to the highest level of safety and customer service has widely been recognized. The airline has been granted numerous awards including a 5-star airline rating from Skytrax as well as Airline of the Year from both Air Transport World and Airline Ratings. Korean Air is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance and has grown into one of the largest transpacific airlines through its joint venture with Delta Air Lines.

For more information about Korean Air, please visit www.koreanair.com, Korean Air Newsroom, facebook.com/KoreanAir, instagram.com/KoreanAirworld and x.com/KoreanAir_KE.

About The Interaction Group

The Interaction Group is the world's premier designer and standard-bearer of airline and aviation safety cards. Based in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., the company partners with more than 600 of the world's leading airlines. Founded in 1971, The Interaction Group continues to incorporate leading human factors research into their development processes.

SOURCE The Interaction Group