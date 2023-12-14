Korean Carbon Materials and Parts Companies Achieves $1.17 Million Export Contract through Overseas Expansion Support

News provided by

The Korea Carbon Industry Promotion Agency

14 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

- Results of the World-OKTA 2023 Carbon Company Overseas Expansion Support Project by the Korea Carbon Industry Promotion Agency -

JEONJU, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Carbon Industry Promotion Agency (Director Bang Yun-hyuk) announced on November 30th at the "2023 Carbon Company Overseas Expansion Support Project Results Report Meeting" that it had signed a total of $1.17 million in export contracts related to carbon materials, parts, and application products over the past year.

This project, organized by the World OKTA(World Federation of Overseas Korean Traders Associations, President Park Jong-beom), targeted 40 domestic carbon-related companies, including the top 6, aiming to expand overseas.

Key initiatives included △ identification of local partners and export outcomes, △ market research and entry strategy development, △ market feasibility tests, etc. Among them, 25 export contracts were signed by 20 companies such as S-COM Tech, V_SPACE, and VINATech.

V_SPACE signed a $300,000 export contract with Germany's VIOSSON BIKES for high-output, high-density battery module technology using carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) and battery technology. S&D Fiber also achieved an $80,000 export contract with PBS International in the United States for functional polyester flame-retardant products and technology utilizing graphene.

Meanwhile, S-COM Tech, a specialist in carbon composite yacht manufacturing, not only signed an $180,000 contract through its participation in the JEC World 2023 Korea Pavilion in April but also achieved an export MOU worth $210,000 with YACHT EXPORT LCC in the United States through this project.

Yu Won-jae, Director of the Promotion Business Division at the Korea Carbon Industry Promotion Agency, stated, "This export performance is the result of actively leveraging World-OKTA's excellent overseas buyer network and continuing the agency's efforts to open up overseas markets for domestic companies in Europe, the United States, China, etc." He added, "We will make active efforts to expand the overseas export of domestic carbon composite technology."

SOURCE The Korea Carbon Industry Promotion Agency

