PLABEAU is the world's first portable Plasma beauty device with 6 clinically proven benefits that comprehensively restores your skin's smoothness and brightness.

Absorption Enhancement

Collagen Boosting

Wrinkles Reduction

Skin Brightening

Sterilization & Soothing

Deep Cleansing

PLABEAU employs non-invasive and painless Plasma technology to breakdown air particles to Plasma at a rate of 1 billion ions per second, thus delivers the ions to the deepest skin in a trice.

PLABEAU will enter the Chinese partnering with Secoo as the only sales channel in mainland China. Secoo is Asias largest premium lifestyle platform with more than 18 million high-end consumers. The professional experience and targeted consumers are the reasons why Plabeau chose Secoo.

Secoo is the first luxury e-commerce platform to be listed on US stock market. The company consists direct brand cooperation and direct overseas buying. Secoo also provides luxury products identification and industrial authentication to ensure the 100% authentication. Secoo has built an integrated foundation for an online and offline selling platform, which is an ideal platform for luxury brands.

In the future, Secoo will continue to rely on the brand essence, fashion, quality, personalized shopping experience, and cover the whole category of global fashion to capture and meet the shopping demands of high-end consumers.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korean-cosmetic-machine-plabeau-exclusively-available-on-secoo-300651694.html

SOURCE SECOO