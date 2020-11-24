Korean Cultural Center New York announces Farewell 2020: Holiday Musical Gala at Home
Live Streamed on Thursday, December 17, 2020, 8 pm
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea is pleased to announce the presentation of "Farewell 2020: Holiday Musical Gala at Home" a special limited view online event featuring Korean and Korean American musical theater artists based in New York City. The full cast members and the Director of Performing Arts of the KCCNY will be available on live chat during the premiere online stream on Thursday, December 17th, 2020, at 8 pm ET. The star-studded cast features: Daniel J Edwards, Joomin Hwang, Joseph Im, Jinwoo Jung, Dongwoo Kang, Q Lim, and EJ Zimmerman.
The online performance will be featured as a one-time special screening opportunity.
With the current difficulties with the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on in-person gatherings, the KCCNY has assembled a program of holiday favorites and carols, musical theater highlights, as well as hit songs from Korean contemporary theater for an online event that offers audience around the world a chance to connect with and engage with artists and one another.
"The Korean Cultural Center New York is here to serve the community we are a part of. As the holidays are a time of community, family, and friends, it is our hope that this online holiday performance will be a way to celebrate and enjoy this special time of the year," said Executive Director Yun Jeung Jo of the KCCNY. "We hope that you will find solace in music and the arts, even though our situation may be difficult."
The Holiday Musical Gala at Home features individual and duet performances intermixed with a special message from each of the artists; the program's finale is a "virtual chorus" in which individual performances have been separately recorded then edited into one composite performance.
This launch is presented as a part of the "Korean Cultural Center New York Online" initiative, a comprehensive online platform that brings together world-class performances and diverse cultural contents from the KCCNY and from various branches of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The initiative will provide an opportunity for the community both local and global to access Korean films and cultural contents is on view www.koreanculture.org.
For full program and cast bios, please visit: http://www.koreanculture.org
