Korean Cultural Center New York presents GUT (굿): A Korean Spiritual Rite of Gratitude, Harmony, and Blessing for All

November 21 - November 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Theater at the Korean Cultural Center New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea, is excited to present "GUT (굿): A Korean Spiritual Rite of Gratitude, Harmony, and Blessing for All" for two exclusive performances on Friday, November 21, and Saturday, November 22, at 7:30 PM at the theater of the Korean Cultural Center New York as the inaugural programming of the "KCCNY Curates."

"GUT ( 굿 )" is a traditional Korean shamanistic ritual performance that embodies the purest form of Korea's total art, combining music, dance, and spiritual expression. As one of Korea's Intangible Cultural Heritages, Cheolmuri-GUTbridges art and life, humanity and divinity, offering audiences a profound encounter with Korea's centuries-old spiritual tradition.

As we look back on more than a year since the opening of our new theater, Cheolmuri-GUT stands as an expression of gratitude for the warm support of New Yorkers, a celebration of harmony shared among diverse communities, and a collective blessing for peace and prosperity in the years ahead.

Led by master Park Jeongwook, one of the foremost contemporary practitioners of Cheolmuri-GUT and a recognized preserver of Korea's intangible cultural heritage, the performance carries deep authenticity and spiritual resonance.

"GUT ( 굿 )" also marks the inaugural production of the KCCNY's new signature performing arts series "KCCNY Curates," and serves as the finale of the special exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation "Nam June Paik: The Communicator." As artist Nam June Paik said, "Our soul is Gut." Far beyond a staged performance, it represents a living art — where music, dance, and spirit converge in a shared act of healing and connection.

Through this performance, the Korean Cultural Center New York invites everyone to come together in gratitude and unity, embracing one another in a shared wish for peace and mutual understanding.

Admission is free and open to the public, but pre-registrations are required.

PROGRAM

Cheolmuri-GUT

1. Ilwol Seongshin-maji (Rite for the Sun and Moon Deities)

A ritual that honors the celestial deities of the sun and moon, offering prayers for human well-being and peace.

2. Sangsan-maji (Rite for the Ancestral Homeland)

A ceremony dedicated to the guardian spirits of one's native land and ancestral graves, praying for national harmony, family safety, and the ancestors' peaceful rest in paradise.

3. Chilseong Jaeseok-geori (Rite for the Seven Stars Deity)

An invocation of the Northern Dipper constellation deity (Chilseong-shin), seeking blessings of longevity, prosperity, and fortune.

4. Sodaegam-nori (Play of the Sodaegam Spirit)

A festive and humorous ritual honoring Sodaegam, a vegetarian spirit who detests meat. The rite prays for abundance, wealth, and worldly success among the people.

5. Jangsu-geori (Rite for the Guardian General)

A dynamic segment venerating a heroic general spirit who once saved the nation in war, symbolizing prayers for victory, achievement, and advancement in life.

6. Bisoo, Changgeom, Jakdu-geori (Rite of Blades and Ritual Swords)

A solemn rite invoking the spirits of blades—bisoo (dagger), changgeom (long sword), and jakdu (ritual blade)—to dispel misfortune, lawsuits, and calamities, and to restore peace and balance.

7. Josang-geori (Rite for the Ancestors)

A deeply reverent ceremony honoring deceased ancestors. Through symbolic gestures such as cutting white cloths, it prays for their eternal peace and for the descendants' health and longevity.

8. Dwit-geori (Closing Rite for Wandering Spirits)

The concluding ritual performed in the courtyard, meant to console and send off wandering or neglected spirits who were not called upon during the ceremony, bringing the gut to a harmonious close.

* program may be subject to change.

About the Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY)

The KCCNY is a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea inaugurated in 1979 to establish and promote Korean culture in New York. We provide diverse cultural and artistic activities including gallery exhibitions, performing arts programs, film festivals, educational workshops, and more, offering a place of experience and learning. With its new location at 122 E 32nd Street in New York City, KCCNY provides a newly expanded platform to operate as a cultural hub in the heart of the city near Manhattan's Koreatown.

KCCNY Curates is the flagship performance series of the Korean Cultural Center New York, dedicated to showcasing the most distinctive and innovative works of Korean performing arts at the heart of New York City. Launched in conjunction with KCCNY's newly opened theater, the series embodies KCCNY's curatorial vision—introducing exceptional productions that combine artistic excellence and creative exploration.

Featuring distinguished Korean artists and groundbreaking works across genres, KCCNY Curates offers New York audiences the most compelling opportunities to experience the dynamic spirit of Korea's performing arts scene. It aims to become KCCNY's signature brand—recognized as a "must-see" destination for world-class Korean performing arts in New York.

For more information, visit www.koreanculture.org and follow @kccny on instagram.

For inquiries: Hyo Han (Program Director of Performing Arts), [email protected]

