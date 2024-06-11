Korean Cultural Center New York presents "Korea Center New York Opening Celebration: Masters & Masterpieces" by the National Gugak Center

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea, is proud to present "Korea Center New York Opening Celebration: Masters & Masterpieces" performance by the National Gugak Center on Saturday, June 29th at 7:30 pm at the Korea Center New York, located at 122 E 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Korea Center New York Opening Celebration "Masters & Masterpieces" Poster

As a grand celebration marking the inauguration of the new building of the KCCNY, this exceptional performance will showcase 25 distinguished artists from Korea's premier institution for the traditional music genre known as gugak.

The performance is divided into three dynamic parts, each capturing the essence and beauty of Korean traditional performing arts. The celebration unfolds with "Blessings for Prosperity for the New Building," featuring Mun-gut and Taepyeongmu, rituals profoundly invoking fortune and well-being. The second part, "Wishing for Friendship and Harmonious US-Korea Partnership," showcases Suryongeum and Newly-Sinawi, blending ancient melodies with modern improvisations to express harmony and shared cultural values. The final part, "Sounds of Hope from the Present to the Future," presents an inspiring fusion of the beloved Arirang melody with the vibrant rhythms of Samulnori, symbolizing a bridge from the present to a hopeful future.

Renowned musicians and dancers from the National Gugak Center will bring the rich and dynamic Korean culture to life, marking a significant milestone for the KCCNY and fostering deeper cultural exchange between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.

For more information and RSVP links, visit koreanculture.org

National Gugak Center

The National Gugak Center is the representative national arts institution of the Republic of Korea, dedicated to preserving and promoting traditional Korean performing arts. Established in Busan during the Korean War in 1951, the center continues the legacy of royal music institutions from the Silla Dynasty's Eumseongseo, the Goryeo Dynasty's Daeakseo, and the Joseon Dynasty's Jangakwon. Composed of highly skilled members, the National Gugak Center continues to inherit and develop traditional music, songs, dances, and performances enjoyed by both the royal court and the general public. Additionally, the National Gugak Center conducts diverse educational programs and operates regional centers in Namwon, Jindo, and Busan. It is committed to creating a new tradition that connects the past, present, and future, promoting Korean traditional performing arts globally.

Korean Cultural Center New York

The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) is a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea inaugurated in December 1979 to establish and promote Korean culture in New York. KCCNY provides diverse cultural and artistic activities including gallery exhibitions, performing arts programs, film festivals, educational workshops, and more, offering a place of experience and learning. With its new location at 122 E 32nd Street in New York opening in 2024, KCCNY provides a newly expanded platform to operate as a cultural hub in the heart of the city.

For more information, visit www.koreanculture.org and follow @kccny on Instagram.

For press inquiries: Hyo Han [email protected]

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York