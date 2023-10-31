Korean fire safety gear manufacturer, Summit Corporation becomes first domestic company to receive NFPA certification for their fire hood

News provided by

Summit Corporation

31 Oct, 2023, 02:14 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Corporation, a South Korean firefighting glove manufacturer, has obtained U.S. NFPA certification for the structural firefighting gloves and hoods it manufactures. NFPA is an internationally recognized developer and certifier of firefighting codes and standards. Summit Corporation has become the first company in Korea to produce fire hoods with this certification, and is also the only domestic company to currently hold the same certification for its fire gloves.

Continue Reading

NFPA, an abbreviation for the National Fire Protection Association, is a U.S.-based international non-profit organization established in 1986 with the purpose of reducing human casualties, property damage, and economic losses caused by fire and electrical hazards. The NFPA works to develop fire and fire prevention standards, as well as publishes standards related to fire equipment and community safety assessments for at-risk groups.

The certified products made by Summit Corporation are their 'QU-27PBI' model structural firefighting gloves and the 'HD-21P' and 'HD-11P' model structural firefighting hoods. In particular, the 'HD-11P' is characterized by its excellent fit and coverage thanks to its ergonomic cut pattern, which helps to effectively protect the head, neck, and facial areas of the wearer.

Summit Corporation specializes in producing personal protective equipment such as gloves and hoods worn by firefighters. Since its establishment in 1999, the company has grown steadily deriving its success from accumulated expertise in glove manufacturing.

By extending beyond the manufacture of sports gloves and applying research and development focus towards more specialized firefighting and safety gloves, Summit was able to apply for a patent related to the manufacture of waterproof gloves and obtained KFI certification for firefighting gloves in 2016, and also received KFI certification for firefighting hoods in 2017. Summit Corporation's own brand SALVARE has grown to be recognized as the best firefighting glove and hood brand in the industry. By obtaining this NFPA certification, they have also become the only company in Korea with NFPA certification for these products.

An official representative from Summit Corporation recently announced, "Starting in October 2023, we will accelerate overseas exports by attending the Dusseldorf Industrial Safety Expo (A+A2023) in Germany and participating in the Fire & Disaster Asia 2023 exhibition in Singapore."

SOURCE Summit Corporation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.