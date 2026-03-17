Korean Skincare Brand JiYu Raises $6.5M to Expand U.S. Market, Tracking Toward $70M Revenue in 2026

$6.5 million growth funding secured

Projected $70M+ annual revenue in 2026

Active operations in Seoul and the United States

Expansion into clinical dermatology research

Rapid growth across Amazon and TikTok Shop

Founded with a commitment to bringing the full integrity of Korean skincare science directly to Western consumers, JiYu has rapidly emerged as one of the most talked-about K-beauty brands in the United States. What sets JiYu apart is a dual innovation philosophy: every product is developed through both a consumer lens — identifying the real skin concerns people face daily — and a scientific lens, bringing formulas to market that solve those problems more effectively and differently than anything currently available. The result is skincare that doesn't just look compelling on screen; it delivers results consumers can see and feel.

"Our mission from day one has been uncompromising: source the highest quality active ingredients available in Korea, partner with world-class Korean manufacturers, and formulate products that deliver clinically meaningful results — not just marketing promises."

— JiYu's Korea-based Head of Product Development

"This investment validates the demand for science-backed Korean skincare in the U.S. market. Our focus is building a brand rooted in clinical evidence and ingredient transparency — one that earns consumer trust with every product we launch."

— Jen, Co-Founder, JiYu

ROOTED IN KOREA. BUILT FOR THE WORLD.

JiYu maintains active operations in both Seoul, South Korea and the United States, embedding its product development team directly within Korea's world-leading beauty manufacturing ecosystem. All JiYu formulas are developed, tested, and produced in South Korea — the birthplace of modern skincare science — in partnership with multiple leading South Korean manufacturers whose clients include some of the world's most prestigious beauty brands. This gives JiYu access to cutting-edge active compounds, proprietary delivery systems, and manufacturing standards that define the global benchmark in cosmetic innovation.

JiYu's Korea-based product development team maintains deep relationships within the Korean beauty supply chain, enabling the brand to source rare and highly active ingredients that most Western brands cannot access. This structural advantage — a Korea-first development model paired with a U.S.-based commercial team — is central to what makes JiYu's formulas genuinely differentiated in a crowded marketplace.

PRODUCTS POWERED BY SCIENCE

JiYu's flagship Renewal & Rejuvenation Toner Pads represent one of the most comprehensive multi-action toner formulas to reach the mass market. At the heart of the formula is K8-Rejuvenate™, JiYu's trademarked proprietary blend — a precision-crafted complex of Snail Mucin, Centella Asiatica, Niacinamide, Alpha-Arbutin, Licorice Root Extract, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, and a multi-peptide complex — engineered to deliver simultaneous brightening, anti-aging, hydrating, and barrier-reinforcing benefits in a single step. The K8-Rejuvenate™ formula was designed specifically to address the skin concerns most reported by consumers: uneven tone, persistent dark spots, fine lines, dullness, and a compromised skin barrier.

The brand's second major product, the Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream Powered by NAD+, addresses one of the most exciting frontiers in modern dermatology: cellular energy metabolism and its direct role in skin aging. NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is central to cellular repair and the biological processes that keep skin firm, luminous, and youthful. As NAD+ levels naturally decline with age, so does the skin's capacity to renew itself. JiYu's formulation replenishes that cellular energy — restoring firmness, stimulating collagen synthesis, and targeting visible signs of aging at the source. It represents JiYu's commitment not just to surface-level results, but to true, lasting skin longevity.

"What separates JiYu is our refusal to compromise on ingredient quality. Every active compound we use was selected because the science supports it — and because it solves a real problem our customers face. That's the standard we hold ourselves to."

— JiYu's Korea-based Head of Product Development

CLINICAL RESEARCH: THE NEXT FRONTIER

A significant portion of the newly secured capital will be directed toward initiating formal clinical studies to generate independent, peer-reviewed efficacy data on JiYu's core formulations. This investment in clinical substantiation reflects the brand's long-term commitment to moving beyond anecdotal results toward the gold standard of dermatological evidence — a step that sets JiYu apart from the vast majority of direct-to-consumer beauty brands operating in the K-beauty space.

The brand is also investing in the expansion of its formulation pipeline, with multiple new SKUs in development that build on the clinical and scientific principles underlying its existing lineup. Future products will continue to prioritize bioactive Korean ingredients, responsible sourcing, and independently verifiable results.

AUTHENTICITY, TRANSPARENCY, AND CONSUMER TRUST

JiYu's rapid growth has made it one of the most replicated Korean beauty products on social commerce platforms — a dynamic the brand takes seriously. JiYu's authentic products are sold exclusively through its official brand stores on Amazon and TikTok Shop, and directly at jiyuskin.com. The company actively monitors and reports unauthorized sellers and counterfeit listings, and encourages consumers to purchase only through verified official channels to ensure product safety, quality, and authenticity.

JiYu's quality assurance protocols are enforced by its South Korean manufacturing partners across every stage of production, packaging, and distribution.

MEDIA CONTACT

Media Relations | JiYu Skincare

[email protected] | www.jiyuskin.com

Address: 1002, 11F, 354, Gangnam-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea (06242)

서울 강남구 강남대로 354, 11F 1002

About JiYu

JiYu is a premium Korean skincare brand dedicated to bringing clinically informed, science-backed beauty to Western consumers. Headquartered in Aspen, CO with active operations in Seoul, South Korea, JiYu develops all formulations in partnership with world-class Korean manufacturers. The brand's products are available exclusively on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and jiyuskin.com.

SOURCE JiYu