Korea's Leading Indie Beauty Brand d'Alba, Reaches New Heights Globally with 210% Overseas Sales Surge

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium vegan beauty brand d'Alba has achieved significant growth in its overseas sales, rising to approximately KRW 150 billion won (USD 100 million) in 2024 - which is a 210% growth compared to the previous year. With this growth, d'Alba's international market revenue now accounts for 45% of its total revenue.

Its global growth came from its flagship product, the White Truffle First Spray Serum, alongside Waterful Sunscreen and Double cream. d'Alba's consistent performance across diverse global markets including Japan, ASEAN countries, US, EU, and Russia highlights its strong customer base and successful penetration into the international beauty scene.

d'Alba had been generating most of its sales from the Korean market until 2023. The First Spray Serum initially gained traction in Korea as the "Flight Attendant Mist" getting widely known with its innovative formulation based on premium ingredients like White Truffles with the convenience of a spray. With this product, the brand gained its leading position in the domestic market with notable references in the major beauty channels - top 3 at Olive Young, 1st rank in the Naver Shopping Beauty Category, and 1st rank in Coupang's Suncare/Essence/Ampoule Category.

Previously recognized primarily for its strong domestic performance, d'Alba has swiftly transitioned to the global stage. In 2024, d'Alba's overseas revenue climbed significantly to USD 110 mn from USD 35 mn in 2023. Now d'Alba's global sales accounts for 45% of total sales whereas it was about 22% in 2023.

An industry expert commented, "While many K-beauty brands' revenue rely on specific markets such as China, U.S, or Japan, d'Alba's evenly distributed growth across Europe, Japan, North America, and ASEAN is a rarity. This positions them uniquely in the competitive landscape."

Looking ahead, the brand is optimistic about the continued expansion, stating "These global markets are still at the early stage. We're receiving many inquiries from large retail platforms worldwide. Our focus on channel expansion and the new products such as beauty devices will drive further growth."

