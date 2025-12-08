Korea-U.S. Cultural Exchange, Continuing a 20-Year Legacy

2025 DARI Awards 20th Anniversary Ceremony to Be Held

Awards presented in three categories: Person of the Year, Company of the Year, and Business Partnership of the Year





Honoring individuals and organizations contributing to the global expansion of Korean Literature, K-POP, and K-Beauty





Ceremony and networking event to be held on December 4 at the Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles





Commemorative video screening and special performances celebrating the 20th anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Minister Choi Hwi-yeong) and the Korea Creative Content Agency (Acting President Yoon Hyun-suk, hereafter KOCCA) will host the 2025 DARI Awards 20th Anniversary Ceremony (hereafter "DARI Awards") on Thursday, December 4 at the Korean Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

KOCCA LA

Established in 2005, the DARI Awards recognize individuals and companies that have contributed to cultural and artistic exchange and content industry collaboration between Korea and the United States over the past 20 years, presenting the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award.

This year's honorees in the three categories are:

Person of the Year: Barbara J. Zitwer

Company of the Year: THEBLACKLABEL

Business Partnership of the Year: Landing International Inc.

Person of the Year — Barbara J. Zitwer

Barbara J. Zitwer, founder of the Barbara J. Zitwer Agency (est. 1991), is an international literary agent who has contributed to the global introduction of Korean literature. She played a major role in elevating worldwide recognition of Korean literature by supporting the international publication of works such as Shin Kyung-sook's Please Look After Mom and Han Kang's The Vegetarian.

Zitwer has also long represented a wide range of Korean authors, including Jung Yoo-jung and Yoon Go-woon, actively presenting them abroad and expanding the presence of Korean creators in the global literary market. Her contributions to the continued expansion of Korean literature in major markets such as the U.S., U.K., and Europe were highly recognized, leading to her selection as Person of the Year.

Company of the Year — THEBLACKLABEL

THEBLACKLABEL, founded in 2016 by producer Teddy, is an entertainment company engaged in music production, artist management, and content creation. In 2025, the label expanded its global collaboration efforts by participating in the OST production for the Netflix animation "K-pop Demon Hunters."

Additionally, "APT" by BLACKPINK's Rosé, one of the label's artists, became a global sensation and achieved unprecedented success.

The company was selected as Company of the Year for presenting a new collaborative model by connecting Korean music-based IP with global music platforms and contributing to the expanding influence of Korean music in the North American market.

Business Partnership of the Year — Landing International Inc.

Landing International Inc., founded in 2013, is a global distributor of K-Beauty brands. The company has launched over 200 Korean cosmetic brands across 80 global retail channels, achieving cumulative retail sales of $250 million USD.

As a representative success case in establishing K-Beauty within mainstream U.S. retail, Landing International has been recognized for building a collaborative ecosystem connecting brands, retailers, and consumers, helping lay the foundation for Korean cosmetics' global market expansion. For these achievements, the company was selected as Business Partnership of the Year.

20th Anniversary Program

The ceremony will feature:

A collaboration performance combining traditional Korean vocal music Gu-eum with American hip-hop

with American hip-hop A performance by magician Youngmin Kim , a semifinalist on America's Got Talent

, a semifinalist on A screening of the 20th anniversary highlight video

The Gu-eum and hip-hop collaboration symbolizes the meeting of traditional Korean sound and American popular music, reflecting the DARI Awards' mission as a "bridge of Korea–U.S. cultural exchange." Magician Youngmin Kim, known for his global stage experience and representing the international competitiveness of Korean creators, will join as a special performer.

A networking reception for Korea–U.S. cultural industry representatives will follow.

Significance of the 2025 DARI Awards

The 20th DARI Awards hold significant meaning as they highlight new cases of Korea–U.S. exchange and collaboration across various genres and industries, including Korean literature, music, and beauty. This year's awardees were selected for their tangible contributions to the global expansion of Korean content.

