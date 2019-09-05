KoreConX Adds Fintech Industry Leader Paul Niederer

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreConX is thrilled to announce that the addition of Paul Niederer to join the KoreConX team in Australia.

Paul Niederer is one of the world's leading authorities in equity-based crowdfunding, fintech, investor aggregation, and the emerging trust-based blockchain-driven systems related to capital raising. He has been personally involved with, and has successfully assisted, 92 companies to raise capital.

Due to his vast experience in the due diligence processes involved in capital raising for businesses and non-profits, he is sought-after by the SEC and a score of regulators worldwide. His advice on building compliant systems for capital raising is invaluable.

"Oscar & I go back to the early formation of democratization of capital as the world began to adopt crowdfunding. The vision for me personally has always been to make it easier for companies to access capital and provide the investor with an opportunity to be part of these companies' journeys. Over the years, KoreConX has developed the ability to finally bring that vision to life.

There is no other platform in the world that brings everything that is needed for the entire private capital markets to come together, for the companies, investors, shareholders, broker-dealers, ATS operators, transfer agents, share registry, lawyer, auditors, and regulators—and I get to be a part of making it happen," said Paul Niederer

KoreConX Australia will have two locations to serve our clients in the region (East and West). Paul will join the current team in Australia.

"There are only a few people in the world that truly understand how the private capital markets work. Paul has been instrumental in my personal journey. The reason the world has equity crowdfunding today is because of the work Paul did at the Australian Small Scale Offerings Board (ASSOB) for 13 years—before there was a word called crowdfunding—and helping companies raise capital with zero fraud. Countries around the world wanted what he had created and today we see it. We are honored to have him part of the next phase of what started nearly 10 years ago," said Oscar Jofre, Co-Founder & CEO at KoreConX.

KoreConX is the world's first highly-secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully-compliant digital securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of digital securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform for private companies to manage their capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors, and broker-dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, private companies can share and manage corporate records and investments including portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services, and virtual deal rooms for raising capital. www.KoreConX.com.au

