KoreConX Announces First Fully Compliant Digital Securities Offering for Middle East & Africa

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreConX is very happy to announce that Libra Project, a global decentralized green utility, has chosen the KoreProtocol as its official protocol for their Digital Securities Offering.

Libra Project is the world's first private democratized, tokenized green utility. Headquartered in London with subsidiary company offices in Abu Dhabi UAE, Libra Project develops, funds, maintains, and operates renewable energy plants that meet Libra's impact investment requirements, which are tied to the sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

First Fully Compliant Digital Securities Offering Middle East & Africa

The company's mission to improve the lives of 100 million people by providing them safe, affordable and reliable electricity, while also providing affordable access for smaller investors to participate in renewable energy investment opportunities via its Libra Token and blockchain secured digital securities platform. For more information, please see Libra's corporate video at https://youtu.be/k2nZZZAg18Y.

"Libra Project is thrilled to enter into this new partnership with KoreConX," said Hans Fraikin, Libra Project co-founder and CEO. "Their world-class digital securities asset management protocol will accelerate our plan to become the first fully compliant DSO (digital security offering) in the Middle East and Africa. Ultimately, this partnership supports Libra Project's mission of democratizing access to impact investments all the while bringing clean energy to hundreds of millions of people in Asia and Africa."

As the first fully compliant Digital Securities by a company in the middle east, Libra Project will be utilizing the KoreConX all-in-one platform to provide them with the ability to manage their entire compliance activities. Their global shareholders will have a fully branded experience of the KoreConX platform that will give them free portfolio management. Libra Project will have investor relations features to send reports, news releases, schedule shareholder meetings, and provide online e-voting.

"We are thrilled that Libra Project chose the KoreConX all-in-one platform for their digital securities and is showing the Middle East and African market the proper way to do a fully compliant digital securities offering," said Edwin Lee, Director of MENA at KoreConX.

"The Middle East is a very important region for us. We want the regulators and companies in the middle east to know that there is a provider that does things the right way and will meet their regulatory obligations. We are truly glad that more and more companies are starting to realize the transformation that comes with blockchain, and the ways it can simplify doing business," said Oscar Jofre, Co-Founder & CEO at KoreConX.

About KoreConX

KoreConX is the world's first highly-secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully-compliant digital securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of digital securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform for private companies to manage their capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, private companies can share and manage corporate records and investments including portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services and virtual deal rooms for raising capital. www.KoreConX.com

Media Contacts:

Libra Project

Hans Franklin

hans.fraikin@libraprojectam.com

KoreConX Dubai

Edwin Lee

edwin@koreconx.com

KoreConX

Oscar A Jofre

oscar@koreconx.io

