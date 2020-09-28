KoreConX Finalizes Agenda and Speaker Lineup for KoreSummit RegA+, the Top Conference in Equity Crowdfunding, Taking Place on October 7th

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreConX, an all-in-one software platform enabling investors at multiple levels to access VC-like positions in exciting startups, finalized the agenda and speaker roster for its highly anticipated global conference on equity crowdfunding, "2020: The Year Companies Are Raising Capital from Everyone." Registration for the event is free, and can be found by visiting this link.

The agenda for the day's events is designed to educate both individuals and organizations considering equity crowdfunding programs, and more specifically RegA+, as a means for raising capital and creating brand affinity. Starting at 11:35 am ET with Legal RegA+ Overview, the events touch upon the various integral components of an equity crowdfunding campaign. These include but are not limited to audit requirements, strategy and structure, investor acquisition and distribution, FINRA broker-dealer engagements, public relations and investor relations, digital securities, secondary markets, and more. The event will also highlight Reg A+ success stories, sharing influential campaigns in US, Canadian and global markets.

KoreConX has chosen speakers from a number of organizations who have established themselves in the equity crowdfunding category as a result of their trusted expertise and experience in the young space. Among the many speakers include:

As previously announced, the event will be highlighted at 5 pm ET by a discussion between Sara Hanks, the CEO of CrowdCheck and a leading equity crowdfunding securities attorney, and Ms. Hester Peirce, the current Commissioner of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Ms. Peirce and Ms. Hanks will share behind-the-scenes insights on how the SEC balances investor protection and their access to private investments, as well as specific RegA+ issues.

"The quality of a conference is always determined by its speakers and their ability to impart both wisdom and clarity on an audience," said Oscar Jofre, founder and CEO of KoreConX. "We are fortunate to have a diverse group of speakers who not only share their expertise with respect to equity crowdfunding, but who have deep experience in leading and managing campaigns. Ultimately it is this knowledge that builds trust within our growing industry network, which will only advance it further."

The conference will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 11 am ET. All of the day's panels and events will be hosted virtually via Zoom. Please click here to view all speakers, here to view the agenda, and here to register for free.

