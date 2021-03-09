KoreConX Offers Entrepreneurs Raising Capital via RegCF Its World-Renowned All-in-One Platform

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreConX is pleased to announce its complimentary support for companies that have raised or plan to raise up to $1.07 million through Regulation CF. "The JOBS Act Program is simple: companies will receive access to all the services and features of KoreConX's all-in-one platform at no cost for their first year," announced Oscar A. Jofre, KoreConX's co-founder and CEO.

JOBS Act Program for RegCF 2021

KoreConX understands the challenging journey companies embark on while building their businesses, raising capital, and managing all of those processes. When the JOBS Act first came into effect, KoreConX was fully aware of the high cost of raising capital and managing investors at scale. Today, KoreConX is reducing the friction of raising capital and managing thousands of investors. The whole purpose of crowdfunding is to produce a perfect blend of investors, customers, and influencers. No company launches a RegCF raise thinking they will have a small and manageable cap table — it's not the point. Statistics show that RegCF is gaining so much traction, so KoreConX decided that this would be the perfect time to help the majority of emerging growth companies that have already raised capital or are about to launch their raises.

"The objective of the JOBS Act was to increase entrepreneurial access to capital to drive job growth, innovation, and economic growth. KoreConX has emerged as a market leader in making that vision a reality: KoreConX helps grow the private capital market by developing and delivering technology solutions that support companies throughout their fundraising journeys. It is my pleasure to support the KoreConX JOBS Act Program, specifically for companies fundraising through RegCF and demonstrating their commitment to support companies and their access to capital," said David Weild IV, "FATHER of the JOBS Act," Former Vice-Chairman NASDAQ, Chairman and CEO Weild & CO.

2020 Regulation CF Stats

Total Funding Portal 51

Total Companies Funded 1,100

Total Companies That Have Raised $1M USD 229

229 Number of States 48

Total Raised $239.4M

Total Number of Investors 358,000

Average Raise $308,978

The JOBS Act, signed into law during the Obama Administration, came into effect on April 5, 2012. Its fundamentals are simple:

Democratize capital so everyone can invest

Leave control to the founders

Create jobs

The regulators have delivered.

"We're so glad to have chosen KoreConX as our RegCF transfer agent. The KoreConX team did an amazing job in guiding our team through the setup process and demonstrated how easy it would be to manage investors on an easy and efficient platform. Thanks for making this so easy," said Andrew Lee, CEO and founder of OTIS Dental Inc.

KoreConX's vision of the JOBS Act was always to help entrepreneurs meet all of their regulatory compliance requirements and incorporate the best practices in capital-raising in a cost-effective manner.

KoreConX is delighted to provide this program, effective March 1, 2021. Companies that qualify will receive full use of the all-in-one platform, along with their regulatory SEC transfer agent requirement.

The KoreConX all-in-one platform solution for RegCF Companies includes:

SEC-Registered Transfer Agent

Dedicated Agent

Cap Table Management

Shareholder Management

Portfolio Management

BoardRoom Management

This enables companies to manage SAFE, CrowdSafe, loans, promissory notes, debenture, and digital securities.

JOBS Act Program: www.JOBSActProgram.com

"Julien and the KoreConX team have provided great service and support of my business during an important phase of our company's growth. Helping us navigate the waters after our RegCF raise has been a godsend. We look forward to a fruitful business relationship," said Garrett Lash, CEO of PuffCuff LLC.

About KoreConX

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors, and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services, and virtual deal rooms for raising capital. www.KoreConX.com

KoreConX is the world's first highly secure, permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully compliant digital securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full life cycle of digital securities, including their issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to capital markets and secondary markets, facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

JOBS Act Program for RegCF 2021

