KoreConX Partners With Broker-Dealer Payment Infrastructure POSConnect

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreConX announces partners with POSConnect to provide users with an industry-leading, advanced and secure payment solution. Using a cloud-driven EMV/NFC payments technology, POSConnect allows investors to complete transactions in an effortless, streamlined capital raising process.

The technology will be integrated into KoreConX's Capital Markets Solution, a robust tool created to assist broker-dealers in navigating their regulatory compliance requirements and manage the entire investment process more efficiently.

"Our goal with building the KoreConX Capital Markets solution is to provide the much-needed infrastructure for the private company capital markets. We wanted to remove friction and fragmentation by bringing the tools necessary to one secure, user-friendly platform," said Oscar Jofre, Co-Founder & CEO of KoreConX. "We are thrilled to be working with a company such as POSConnect that not only provides the best technology but also follows the same governance standard that we do."

"It is important for us to partner with companies that focus on offering the best solutions, and we believe that KoreConX is one of those. Their easy-to-use platform was created with the end-user always in mind, and the same goes for the solutions we offer," said Will Gravlev, President and CTO of POSConnect.

POSConnect has become part of the KorePartner ecosystem, a group of selected broker-dealers, secondary market platforms, capital markets platforms, lawyers, compliance, investor relations, accounting, and marketing firms that support the KoreConX security token protocol and adhere to KoreConX governance standards. KoreConX's KorePartners are from around the globe and bring the necessary expertise that a company will need to launch a fully compliant security token in multiple jurisdictions.

KoreConX is the world's first highly-secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully compliant digital securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of digital securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship. Connecting companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitates access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

The private capital markets are burdened by inefficient tools, fragmented processes and high costs. Companies are struggling to manage their business and share crucial data with key stakeholders because they are cobbling together systems such as: email marketing tools for investor relations, online data storage for unstructured deal room services, and Excel for cap table management.

KoreConX replaces these unconnected tools with one platform that not only integrates the various functions but also provides blockchain and AI capabilities. Our all-in-one platform keeps all stakeholders engaged, informed and compliant in the private capital market ecosystem, while removing inefficiencies, duplication and reducing costs.

